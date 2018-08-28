Search

‘They’re a dangerous team’ – Bournemouth boss wary of in-form Canaries ahead of cup clash

PUBLISHED: 10:46 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 29 October 2018

Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth won 3-0 at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

PA Wire

Eddie Howe has warned his Bournemouth said that Norwich City are ‘one of the form teams in the country’ ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, right, and his assistant Jason Tindall at Craven Cottage on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA WireBournemouth manager Eddie Howe, right, and his assistant Jason Tindall at Craven Cottage on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

The Canaries travel to the south coast with nine wins and two draws from their last 12 games in all competitions, sitting fourth in the Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s team beat Premier League opposition at the start of that run, winning 3-1 at Cardiff in the second round, and travel to the south coast looking to take another top-flight scalp in the fourth round.

“They’re a dangerous team, one of the form teams in the country, so we know how hard it will be.” Cherries boss Howe said.

“Their strength this season has been with their team, they have an attacking philosophy and they have momentum so we have to be very careful that we don’t drop our standards.

Simon Francis leads the celebrations after Bournemouth's 3-0 weekend win at Fulham in the top flight Picture: John Walton/PA WireSimon Francis leads the celebrations after Bournemouth's 3-0 weekend win at Fulham in the top flight Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

“I’m very pleased with the players’ attitudes this season, we have a tough game against Norwich and we have to focus on this game, not look too far ahead to Manchester United. That would be my message to the players.”

The Cherries are in high spirits themselves, sitting sixth in the Premier League having lost just twice this season, and their only injury concern is forward Josh King who returned from international duty with Norway with an ankle problem.

“Joshua King will definitely be out,” Howe added. “He’s the one player we know will be missing, I think everyone else is okay.”

King missed Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham but star man Ryan Fraser shook off a hamstring worry with two assists.

“We have nice problems, the team’s not easy to pick at the moment and that’s a healthy position,” Howe continued, speaking to his club’s website. “That’s the ideal situation and I think that’s why we’re winning games and being successful at the moment.

“Tuesday gives some players the opportunity to really stake their claims. There will be changes to the team, how many, you’ll have to wait and see. I believe in every single one of the players and in an ideal world the ones who are picked will go out, perform and we make it through to the next round.”

