‘A shame to lose but so much to be encouraged about’ – Canaries shine but waste big chance of cup upset
PUBLISHED: 22:35 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 23:02 30 October 2018
Paul Chesterton
The Carabao Cup adventure may have come to an end in the fourth round for a fourth successive season for Norwich City – but the Canaries did themselves proud against top-flight opposition.
There were a host of chances for both teams at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, with City equalising with a third goal of the season from Onel Hernandez midway through the second half.
However a failure to clear a corner less than three minutes later saw defender Steve Cook slam home for the hosts and edge Eddie Howe’s high-flying team into their third quarter-final in five seasons.
Dennis Srbeny had smashed a shot against the post and been denied by home keeper Artur Boruc in the first half and substitute Jordan Rhodes somehow headed wide a golden chance to take it to penalties in the fifth minute of injury-time – to consign Daniel Farke’s resurgent team to just a second defeat in 13 games in all competitions.
City are back in Championship action on Saturday when they go to Sheffield Wednesday in search of a fourth consecutive Championship victory.
