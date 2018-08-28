Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

‘A shame to lose but so much to be encouraged about’ – Canaries shine but waste big chance of cup upset

PUBLISHED: 22:35 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 23:02 30 October 2018

Onel Hernandez, left, celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Bournemouth with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez, left, celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Bournemouth with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The Carabao Cup adventure may have come to an end in the fourth round for a fourth successive season for Norwich City – but the Canaries did themselves proud against top-flight opposition.

Christoph Zimmermann couldn't hide his disappointment as he thanked the away fans at full-timeChristoph Zimmermann couldn't hide his disappointment as he thanked the away fans at full-time

There were a host of chances for both teams at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, with City equalising with a third goal of the season from Onel Hernandez midway through the second half.

However a failure to clear a corner less than three minutes later saw defender Steve Cook slam home for the hosts and edge Eddie Howe’s high-flying team into their third quarter-final in five seasons.

Dennis Srbeny had smashed a shot against the post and been denied by home keeper Artur Boruc in the first half and substitute Jordan Rhodes somehow headed wide a golden chance to take it to penalties in the fifth minute of injury-time – to consign Daniel Farke’s resurgent team to just a second defeat in 13 games in all competitions.










City are back in Championship action on Saturday when they go to Sheffield Wednesday in search of a fourth consecutive Championship victory.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below










Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: Praise from Eddie Howe but heartache for Daniel Farke’s Canaries in 2-1 Bournemouth cup exit

Jordan Rhodes heads a great chance wide in the dying seconds Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

Opinion: ‘A shame to lose but so much to be encouraged about’ – Canaries shine but waste big chance of cup upset

Onel Hernandez, left, celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Bournemouth with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Bournemouth 2 Norwich City 1: Wasteful Canaries exit Carabao Cup at Premier League Cherries

Dennis Srbeny gets away a shot that was saved by Bournemout keeper Artur Boruc

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City trip out of the Carabao Cup

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Bournemouth as the Canaries slip out of the Carabao Cup - but not without a show.

Video: Bournemouth v Norwich City: The Carabao Cup Lowdown

Onel Hernandez has had to settle for a place on the bench during City's last two league games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy