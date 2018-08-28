Opinion

‘A shame to lose but so much to be encouraged about’ – Canaries shine but waste big chance of cup upset

Onel Hernandez, left, celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Bournemouth with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The Carabao Cup adventure may have come to an end in the fourth round for a fourth successive season for Norwich City – but the Canaries did themselves proud against top-flight opposition.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christoph Zimmermann couldn't hide his disappointment as he thanked the away fans at full-time Christoph Zimmermann couldn't hide his disappointment as he thanked the away fans at full-time

There were a host of chances for both teams at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, with City equalising with a third goal of the season from Onel Hernandez midway through the second half.

However a failure to clear a corner less than three minutes later saw defender Steve Cook slam home for the hosts and edge Eddie Howe’s high-flying team into their third quarter-final in five seasons.

Dennis Srbeny had smashed a shot against the post and been denied by home keeper Artur Boruc in the first half and substitute Jordan Rhodes somehow headed wide a golden chance to take it to penalties in the fifth minute of injury-time – to consign Daniel Farke’s resurgent team to just a second defeat in 13 games in all competitions.

City are back in Championship action on Saturday when they go to Sheffield Wednesday in search of a fourth consecutive Championship victory.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below