Sunshine and Showers

Bolton have ‘agreement in place’ to pay money owed to Norwich

09 January, 2019 - 10:58
Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The money owed to Norwich City by Bolton Wanderers is expected to be paid by the Championship’s crisis club.

The Bolton News report that Wanderers have an “agreement in place” for the reported £195,000 that is owed to City for loan fees and wages for loanees Remi Matthews and Yanic Wildschut.

Bolton have been restricted from registering new players this month due to financial issues, which has seen keeper Matthews return to City instead of his loan being made permanent as expected.

While it is likely the academy product will now be sold to a different club instead, the money owed to Norwich is not thought to be enough to cause big issues at Carrow Road, unlike League Two side Forest Green Rovers who had agreed a seven-figure sum for striker Christian Doidge’s loan to be made permanent.

The report also states that winger Wildschut is set to stay with the Trotters for the remainder of his season-long loan, despite reported interest of a switch to promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

