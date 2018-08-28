Bolton players to meet PFA over wages row ahead of Norwich City trip

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has problems on and off the pitch Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bolton players were due to meet PFA officials on Friday morning in a bid to resolve a wage row at the club.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club’s players called in the Professional Footballers’ Association after their salaries for November went unpaid – and a pledge to pay by Thursday morning was not honoured.

There were even suggestions that manager Phil Parkinson would not make the trip to Norwich for Saturday’s game, although reports in the north-west say those claims were unfounded. The meeting with the PFA was due to determine whether they will need to provide financial assistance for players.

Wanderers owner Ken Anderson is coming under increasing pressure – the players took action in the summer when bonuses were not paid, boycotting a friendly match against St Mirren.

Parkinson – whose team are just outside of the relegation zone after one win in 16 games – tried to play down the issue ahead of the trip to Norfolk.

“We are in regular dialogue with Ken and (consultant) Paul Aldridge, and I had a good chat with him the other night to talk us through what is going on,” he said. “I think there will be a positive resolution. I had a brief chat with the lads this morning to explain the situation but I have touched base with Ken and he is looking to sort it.”

Parkinson said the squad are “fine” with the situation.

“We are concentrating on training this week, which has been good,” he added in an interview with the BBC. “The lads have been fine and just got on with training and the staff have been fine. I haven’t really detected much difference in the mood. If anything happens behind the scenes I have a group meeting with the lads and I tell them what I can.”

The issue he may now be facing is that players will start looking for new clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

“I don’t think anyone will leave unless the club decides that they want them to go,” he said. “There are players who are contracted just to January but the rest of them are under contract so I don’t see any issues with that.”

Bolton avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies gave the club a £5m loan, four days before he died.