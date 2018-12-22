Video

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Jordan Rhodes returns to former club Blackburn with the Canaries today Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City continue their 10-game unbeaten run? Get in the mood for this afternoon’s battle at Blackburn with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Timm Klose (knee) will not be risked for the trip to Lancashire but should be fit to face Forest on Boxing Day. Moritz Leitner and Grant Hanley are both fully fit again and available for selection, while the flu bug in the squad which caused issues at Bristol City has cleared up. Kenny McLean, Matt Jarvis, Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are all on the comeback trail and looking to return in January.

BLACKBURN TEAM NEWS

Ex-City midfielder Elliott Bennett is out with a broken toe and winger Craig Conway with a muscle injury, but former Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell is back from concussion. Dominic Samual and Ben Gladwin have long-term knee injuries.

FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich – Daniel Farke

“They are full of confidence, just one loss in the last 31 home (league) games. That means this team always plays at home with confidence, and can be greedy and pretty aggressive.

“They are capable of scoring goals, they have many players who are capable of scoring goals, (Danny) Graham and (Bradley) Dack are especially outstanding.

“It’s a sign of their quality that an offensive player like Kasey Palmer (on loan from Chelsea) doesn’t get much game time.

“They are just five points from the play-off ranks at the moment and still have a good chance to make a push to the play-offs.

“It’s a tough task, especially in an away game because their home form is even more impressive than their away form.

“We realise that we have to be there with a really good performance and to be competitive.”

Blackburn – Tony Mowbray

City's squad have shaken off the flu bug which affected the squad, including Christoph Zimmermann, at Bristol City City's squad have shaken off the flu bug which affected the squad, including Christoph Zimmermann, at Bristol City

“We’re looking forward to a game against a side who are right at the top of the division,” Mowbray told iFollow Rovers. “It’ll be a great game for us, hopefully with a big crowd, as I imagine a lot of Blackburn people will be back in the area for Christmas.

“We’ve done pretty well against the top teams and I see no reason why we can’t cause Norwich some problems and earn the three points.

“It’s been pretty decent at home, the Sheffield United game aside (losing 2-0).

“We’d have liked more points of course, there’s probably a couple more draws in there than we’d like.”

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Former Ipswich defender Tony Mowbray is manager of Blackburn Picture: PA Former Ipswich defender Tony Mowbray is manager of Blackburn Picture: PA

Blackburn (4-2-3-1): Martin; Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Bell; Evans, Smallwood; Reed, Dack, Armstrong; Graham

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann; Lewis; Leitner, Tettey; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki

BOSS FOCUS

Tony Mowbray

Former Ipswich and Middlesbrough defender led West Brom to the Championship title in 2006 and went on to manage Celtic, Boro and Coventry with little success, before bouncing back with automatic promotion from League One with Rovers last year.

ONE TO WATCH

Bradley Dack

Attacking midfielder is key to Rovers’ attacking play, scoring nine and setting up another four goals in 19 league games so far this season. Scored 18 goals last season to help secure promotion from League One.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Darren England (South Yorks)

Has shown 77 yellow and three red cards during 21, mostly Championship, matches so far this season. Oversaw Blackburn’s 2-1 home win over Leeds in October last taking charge of City in a 0-0 home draw with Nottingham Forest in March, when he booked seven.

BY THE BOOK

LAST TIME

Sat, August 6 – Rovers 1 City 4

The Canaries’ last visit to Ewood Park was in August 2016, when Alex Neil’s team made a flying start to the season, fresh from Premier League relegation.

Goals from Jacob Murphy, Wes Hoolahan, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith blew the hosts away, before Anthony Stokes pulled one back midway through the second half. Rovers were eventually relegated but drew 2-2 at Carrow Road later in the season thanks to a Lucas Joao brace.

FORM LINE

Last five games

Blackburn: DDWLL

Norwich: DWWDW