Heavy Rain

‘It was an opportunity missed’ – Blackburn boss frustrated by dramatic defeat to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:15 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 23 December 2018

Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tony Mowbray felt his Blackburn team missed a good chance to upset high-flying Norwich City, despite having just one shot on target during their defeat at Ewood Park.

That Bradley Dack effort was held easily by Tim Krul in the second but Adam Armstrong did also fire just wide early on, before Teemu Pukki pinched the win for the Canaries in the 86th minute.

“I thought we played pretty well against a team up there at the top of the table and had chances to win the game,” the former Ipswich defender told his club’s website.

“We knew they would have a lot of possession and the way they play. We had the best opportunities in a tight game and we’ve come out the back end of it with a defeat.

“I could easily be talking about a 1-0 win for us or a 0-0 draw, and we’re frustrated and disappointed. We’ve put a lot of work into today’s match and we pretty much ended the game with 10 men in the end after Harrison Reed picked up an injury late on.

“The inability to cover areas of the pitch, which we did so well for 85 minutes was the difference in the end. I feel it was an opportunity missed for us today. It’s frustrating.”

