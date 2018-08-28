Video

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki delivered an early Christmas present for Norwich City fans – and now you can re-live the magic moment which snatched a late victory at Ewood Park.

The Canaries had seen two Ben Godfrey goals ruled out and seen a Marco Stiepermann shot and Ben Godfrey header wellsaved by Rovers keeper David Raya, as the hosts battled to deny the high-flying Canaries.

But wonderful control of a dropping ball from half-time substitute Mario Vrancic, followed by a dummy to throw two opposition players and a perfectly weighted pass to Onel Hernandez, set up the big moment in the 86th minute.

The Cuban winger was through on goal at the same end as almost 1,300 travelling supporters and picked out top scorer Pukki to do what he does best, finish clinically from close range to score his 13th league goal of the season.

It was also the fifth winner of the campaign for the Finland international, firing Daniel Farke’s team back to the top of the table, two points clear of Leeds – who play at Aston Villa this afternoon (1.30pm kick-off).

Regardless of how their rivals for top spot get on though, City are unbeaten in 11 matches, have lost just one of their last 18 and have managed a remarkable 47 points from the first half of the season.

That was achieved against a Rovers team who had lost just one of their last 31 home league games, making the late winner all the more satisfying as the Canaries drove home for Christmas.

