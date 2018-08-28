Search

‘I loved my time at Norwich’ – Rovers midfielder Reed relishing Canaries reunion

PUBLISHED: 09:41 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 December 2018

Harrison Reed has bee a regular for Blackburn so far this season Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Harrison Reed admits Saturday’s clash with Norwich City will ‘mean a bit more’ to him, as he experiences playing against a former club for the first time.

The 23-year-old midfielder has missed just one league game since joining on loan from Southampton, having made 43 appearances for the Canaries last season.

“It’ll be a tough game as they are second in the league and are in good form,” Reed said ahead of the Ewood Park battle.

“The three points will give us a nice boost going into the Christmas period and will also give us confidence going into two big games against Leeds and then Sheffield United.

“It’s a new thing for me to play against a former side. It’s not something I’ve ever done, and I will be treating it as any other game. But with it being an old team, it will mean a bit more.

“I loved my time at Norwich last season and learned a lot from the experience. It was my first real taste of senior football week in, week out.

“I learnt a lot about myself there and went back to Southampton in the summer a different player.”

The former England Under-20 international ended up playing right-back for much of the second half of last season with City and has found himself mainly on the right of midfield for Rovers so far.

His free-kick did also set up Danny Graham’s opener during last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with Birmingham, claiming a third assist of the season, with two goals to his name as well.

“I love it here with the lads and we’re unlucky to be five points off the play-offs,” Reed added, speaking to Rovers’ official website.

“We have a tough period coming up and we’ll see where we are when we come out the other side.

“It’s gone a little bit better than I’d have expected. I’m looking forward to helping the team more.

“I had to bide my time a little bit. I listen to the instructions from the manager and look to implement that when I go on the pitch.

“The manager has been exceptional. I’ve really taken to him and I understand he’s a really caring guy. He gives me the freedom, and that’s what every player needs. I play with confidence under him.”

