Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City summer signing Ben Marshall will join Millwall on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has found opportunities in short supply since opting to join the Canaries from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £1.5m.

Millwall boss Neil Harris had been hopeful of securing Marshall’s services that close season following a successful loan spell at The Den over the second half of last season – only for City to gazump their Championship rivals.

Marshall was set to complete his loan deal on Wednesday afternoon, making him available for the Lions’ trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday – with the aim of significantly improving the London club’s 20th position in the Championship table.

Given he has made just six City appearances since his summer arrival – plus the emergence of Max Aarons in the right-back role earmarked for Marshall at City – it seems likely the former Blackburn and Leicester man will also be available to leave come the summer, at the right price.

Ben Marshall makes his last Norwich City appearance of the season, in their FA Cup exit at the hands of Portsmouth. Marshall is joining Millwall on loan for the rest of the Championship campaign. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ben Marshall makes his last Norwich City appearance of the season, in their FA Cup exit at the hands of Portsmouth. Marshall is joining Millwall on loan for the rest of the Championship campaign. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Marshall had also been linked with a loan move to play-off contenders – and City’s next opponents – Birmingham, as well as East Anglian rivals and the division’s bottom club Ipswich Town.

However, a successful move to Millwall could yet prove beneficial for Marshall’s parent club if it involves him taking points of City’s promotion rivals. He will not be allowed to feature against Norwich at The Den in March.

Marshall proved a hit on loan at The Den last season, helping Harris’ side to a late play-off bid before the Lions finished eighth, his 16 appearances bringing three goals and .

However Marshall has just one assist to his name at Norwich, his last league appearance coming in the 2-0 home win over Preston on August 22 – also his last league start, when he was withdrawn with the game still goalless.

He started City’s FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth but was withdrawn after 78 minutes, and then left out Daniel Farke’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

