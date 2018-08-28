Video

‘That’s what makes you who you are’ – Only upsides for Godfrey despite FA Cup exit

Ben Godfrey keeps Jamal Lowe busy as Norwich City see their FA Cup involvement end early, with an injury-time defeat to Portsmouth at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Todd Cantwell’s haircut proved as much of a distraction as the FA Cup in the end – but Ben Godfrey is just glad the kids are getting a go at Norwich City.

The pair were among the top performers in City’s third-round clash with Portsmouth, but couldn’t prevent City’s 10 men succumbing to the League One leaders with virtually the last kick of the contest.

And the fact Cantwell’s performance level survived a Samson-esque sheering was also pleasing for his City team-mate.

“I wish I got the job of cutting it,” joked Godfrey. “It would probably be a bit shorter if I had been in charge.

“But I think he’s made a wise decision. As long as he keeps doing his thing on the pitch, I don’t care what’s on his head.”

A new-look Todd Cantwell breaks through the Portsmouth backline - but couldn't prevent Norwich City's FA Cup exit at the hands of the League One leaders. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images A new-look Todd Cantwell breaks through the Portsmouth backline - but couldn't prevent Norwich City's FA Cup exit at the hands of the League One leaders. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Despite a disappointing night for Daniel Farke’s much-changed Canaries, there was no dampening the positive impact from all City’s youngsters so far this season.

For Godfrey and Cantwell, prolonged spells at Shrewsbury and Fortuna Sittard last season have helped them thrive – while for Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons, it’s been all about training alongside seasoned professionals.

“It’s important for young lads to go out on loan and play at a good level, like myself and Todd did last year, so you are ready,” said Godfrey.

“But being around Championship and Premier League players, like we have in our set-up, that’s vital as well because the knowledge some of the senior boys hold, it’s unbelievable what they can teach us.

“I think it’s a mixture of all of them, training with these boys, going out on loan – it’s all that coming together and that’s what makes you who you are.

“I’m not a senior head to say it, but I do believe if you’re good enough you’re old enough. So the likes of Toddy, Max and Jamal, they are unbelievable players and it’s a pleasure to be playing alongside them.

“We’re more than team-mates. We have a lot in common outside of football so to play for three points with my team-mates in those three, it’s unbelievable and I’m enjoying it.”

As for the defeat itself, Godfrey added: “We’re an exciting team and we got caught on the counter. Maybe some of us were too high, it’s tough to say. But fair play to them. It’s always going to be hard when you’re down to 10 men and you’re always open to getting caught in situations like that.

“But the boys can be proud. We kept the ball well and at times you couldn’t tell we only had 10 men on the pitch.

“It hurts to lose any game and the boys are disappointed in there, but we’ll dust ourselves down and get ready for next week.”

