Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘It’s made me a better player’ – Young star has implicit trust in Norwich City boss

06 January, 2019 - 17:54
Ben Godfrey has proven a useful asset for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Godfrey has proven a useful asset for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ben Godfrey’s breakthrough Norwich City season has taken a few unexpected turns – but he has full trust in Daniel Farke’s judgment.

The former York City youngster, who celebrates his 21st birthday in little more than a week, has adjusted well to the Championship – and switching positions.

Recent left-back duty caught most by surprise but after a season as a holding midfielder on loan at Shrewsbury, it was City head coach Daniel Farke’s early-season assertion Godfrey could be “world class” as a centre-back that has formed his involvement for most of the campaign.

“I’m enjoying learning and it’s not a problem to me,” said Godfrey. “The boss knows his stuff, we all know that. So if he sees me as a centre-half, it’s for a reason. Who am I to argue against that?

“I know I’m capable of playing centre-back or central midfield, anywhere if needed, but if he thinks that I’ll play at the highest level in a certain position then he knows best and I’ll do that to the best of my abilities.

Ben Godfrey (left) contemplates Norwich City's late FA Cup exit against Portsmouth at Carrow Road, alongside Teemu Pukki. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey (left) contemplates Norwich City's late FA Cup exit against Portsmouth at Carrow Road, alongside Teemu Pukki. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We all believe in his philosophy and as we’ve shown, it works on a Saturday. So why wouldn’t we believe in it?

“It’s made me a better player and it’s working, so we 100pc back him and we trust what he says.

“I think it’s important for everyone to enjoy the manager’s philosophy because if you don’t believe in that, then at times you will struggle and you see teams lose games because of that. So we’re all behind him and we trust him.

MORE: Norwich City 0-1 Portsmouth – How their FA Cup third round tie unfolded

“I’m just happy to be out on the pitch at the minute, after what I can say was a frustrating start to the season for me, not getting many minutes.

“I give my all in every opportunity and I just tried to grab my chance when it came. So I hope I’ve done that and shown what I’m about a little bit.

“But while I wasn’t playing I was still happy for the boys. They’ve been doing really well, winning games and long may that continue.”

Godfrey joined Norwich from York on his 18th birthday and has had to be patient to get his chance.

“I’ve been here three years now and the reason I signed was because it was a family club,” added Godfrey. “Leaving home at a young age, I needed the right people around me and I’ve had that.

“So I could not have wished for better people to be supporting me and leading me along the way and I’m enjoying every second of it. It’s a lovely city and a great football club.

“The experienced boys were encouraging me that the chance would come, but it was important I had to train hard every day. I had to stay switched on and keep a positive mind set because if you’re not 100pc when your chance comes, it will soon disappear.

“It’s been worth the wait. I’ve watched many a game here from the stands and from the bench, and I couldn’t wait to be playing in front of the fans – most of them having given me unbelievable support and I have to say thank you for that.

“It’s an unbelievable experience and I’m really enjoying it.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Could City be about to change their January transfer window plans?

Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder in January after the Christmas schedule. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

City striker set to remain at Exeter for rest of the season

Tristan Abrahams is on a season-long loan at Exeter City. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Portsmouth – Canaries switch focus to FA Cup

Norwich City enjoy an FA Cup distraction with their third-round tie against League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Paddy Davitt verdict: Remember the Moxey era? No, good. But City have travelled many a mile since

Kenny McLean made a welcome return to the Norwich City first team after an injury-hit start to his Carrow Road career Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Vegan-friendly and zero-waste shop for Norwich

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘It’s made me a better player’ – Young star has implicit trust in Norwich City boss

Ben Godfrey has proven a useful asset for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists