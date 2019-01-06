Video

‘It’s made me a better player’ – Young star has implicit trust in Norwich City boss

Ben Godfrey has proven a useful asset for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ben Godfrey’s breakthrough Norwich City season has taken a few unexpected turns – but he has full trust in Daniel Farke’s judgment.

The former York City youngster, who celebrates his 21st birthday in little more than a week, has adjusted well to the Championship – and switching positions.

Recent left-back duty caught most by surprise but after a season as a holding midfielder on loan at Shrewsbury, it was City head coach Daniel Farke’s early-season assertion Godfrey could be “world class” as a centre-back that has formed his involvement for most of the campaign.

“I’m enjoying learning and it’s not a problem to me,” said Godfrey. “The boss knows his stuff, we all know that. So if he sees me as a centre-half, it’s for a reason. Who am I to argue against that?

“I know I’m capable of playing centre-back or central midfield, anywhere if needed, but if he thinks that I’ll play at the highest level in a certain position then he knows best and I’ll do that to the best of my abilities.

Ben Godfrey (left) contemplates Norwich City's late FA Cup exit against Portsmouth at Carrow Road, alongside Teemu Pukki. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ben Godfrey (left) contemplates Norwich City's late FA Cup exit against Portsmouth at Carrow Road, alongside Teemu Pukki. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We all believe in his philosophy and as we’ve shown, it works on a Saturday. So why wouldn’t we believe in it?

“It’s made me a better player and it’s working, so we 100pc back him and we trust what he says.

“I think it’s important for everyone to enjoy the manager’s philosophy because if you don’t believe in that, then at times you will struggle and you see teams lose games because of that. So we’re all behind him and we trust him.

“I’m just happy to be out on the pitch at the minute, after what I can say was a frustrating start to the season for me, not getting many minutes.

“I give my all in every opportunity and I just tried to grab my chance when it came. So I hope I’ve done that and shown what I’m about a little bit.

“But while I wasn’t playing I was still happy for the boys. They’ve been doing really well, winning games and long may that continue.”

Godfrey joined Norwich from York on his 18th birthday and has had to be patient to get his chance.

“I’ve been here three years now and the reason I signed was because it was a family club,” added Godfrey. “Leaving home at a young age, I needed the right people around me and I’ve had that.

“So I could not have wished for better people to be supporting me and leading me along the way and I’m enjoying every second of it. It’s a lovely city and a great football club.

“The experienced boys were encouraging me that the chance would come, but it was important I had to train hard every day. I had to stay switched on and keep a positive mind set because if you’re not 100pc when your chance comes, it will soon disappear.

“It’s been worth the wait. I’ve watched many a game here from the stands and from the bench, and I couldn’t wait to be playing in front of the fans – most of them having given me unbelievable support and I have to say thank you for that.

“It’s an unbelievable experience and I’m really enjoying it.”

