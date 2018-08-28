Bassong signs for League One club almost 18 months after being released by Norwich

Sebastien Bassong in action for Norwich during the 2016-17 Championship season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Seb Bassong is back in English football, almost 18 months after being released by Norwich City.

The former Canaries defender has signed for League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United on a short-term deal until the end of January.

The 32-year-old former Newcastle centre-back made 135 appearances for Norwich after joining from Tottenham for around £4m in the summer of 2012, scoring five goals, and was named player of the season at the end of his first campaign as he helped Chris Hughton steer City to 11th place in the Premier League.

He dropped in and out of favour after that, being dropped by Neil Adams in the unsuccessful fight against relegation in 2014 but brought back from a loan spell at Watford by Alex Neil in January 2015 to play a key role in promotion back to the top flight.

The former Cameroon international was released in 2017 alongside other big-name players including John Ruddy and Ryan Bennett as City moved to cut costs after missing out on promotion.

He was on trial with Championship club QPR at the start of this season, having also spent time trying to earn a deal with Birmingham last season before going on to do media work in France and the UK.

“I am delighted,” Posh boss Steve Evans told his club’s website. “After a week or two talking to Sebastien, we are pleased to able to bring someone of his calibre to this football club.

“His CV is as impressive as we could ever wish to make a signing with. If you are a captain of clubs like Tottenham and Norwich City and play at the highest level at the likes of Watford and be outstanding in your job, then we have obviously signed a major asset.

“I have taken the opportunity to watch Seb recently when he has played for Queens Park Rangers in behind closed door fixtures. He is fit, he is ready and is able to go.

“That was important to us particularly if we were to add to the squad at this stage of the season. It was my intention to add to the squad in this area of the pitch, but very selectively, and we are delighted with this signing.

“Enough talking now, the focus now is to get Seb up to speed in the Posh dressing room with the rest of the squad who will welcome him with open arms, and let’s hope he can help us achieve our aims for this football club.”

Peterborough currently sit second in the third tier, four points behind leaders Portsmouth, as Evans tries to bring an end to a six years outside of the Championship for Posh.