Search

Advanced search

Aviva vows to stay involved in city community after severing ties with Canaries

PUBLISHED: 18:17 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 07 May 2020

The Aviva sign, outside its Surrey Street building. Photo: Antony Kelly

The Aviva sign, outside its Surrey Street building. Photo: Antony Kelly

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A relationship between two of the most prominent names in the city spanning more than a decade is due to come to an end this summer.

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith, pictured in 2012 announcing a new sponsorship deal with Avivia alongside players, from left, Anthony Pilkington, Steve Morison, Grant Holt and Elliott Bennett Photo: Steve Adams/ArchantNorwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith, pictured in 2012 announcing a new sponsorship deal with Avivia alongside players, from left, Anthony Pilkington, Steve Morison, Grant Holt and Elliott Bennett Photo: Steve Adams/Archant

However, bosses at Aviva, which is severing its ties with Norwich City Football Club after a 12-year association, have insisted it is not a symbolic move when it comes to its even longer association with the fine city.

The relationship began around the same time the insurance giant dropped the Norwich Union name, with the Aviva name emblazoned across the club’s shirt for several years thereafter.

And while the firm relinquished its role as the club’s main shirt sponsor in June 2017, it carried on working alongside the club as a community partner, which saw it support the club in its charity work and sponsor part of the Carrow Road stadium.

This summer, though, that relationship is coming to an end, with a contract between the two parties due to expire and not be renewed – a development the club’s chief operating officer  Ben Kensell described as “disappointing”.

Russell Martin sporting the Aviva logo during Norwich City's famous 5-1 derby win at Ipswich during the 2010-11 Championship season Picture: James Bass/ArchantRussell Martin sporting the Aviva logo during Norwich City's famous 5-1 derby win at Ipswich during the 2010-11 Championship season Picture: James Bass/Archant

However, bosses at the former Norwich Union – which remains one of the largest employers in the city – have insisted the end of the relationship is nothing more than a contract ending and the right time to move on.

Lindsey Rix, chief executive officer for UK savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “Aviva has enjoyed a mutually successful partnership with Norwich City Football Club, and the most recent deal as community partner has been no different.

“We are proud of what the partnership has achieved and wish the club all the best for their future.”

A spokesman for the  insurance company went on to stress that Aviva would be continuing to work in a range of other community roles in the  city.

The marble hall at the headquarters of Norwich Union in Surrey Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant LibraryThe marble hall at the headquarters of Norwich Union in Surrey Street, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

They added: “We are involved in the Norwich community in a number of ways. We are sponsoring Run Norwich and are committed to community initiatives such as the Norwich Together programme.

You may also want to watch:

“Our focus is on having a positive impact in our communities, as can also be shown by the Aviva Community Fund and our commitment to helping our people volunteer with local charity groups.”

Sources at both Aviva and the club also indicated the Covid-19 pandemic had no bearing on the end of the relationship, which was due to cease this summer regardless.

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony ThrussellNorwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Mr Kensell said: “After a lengthy and successful partnership with Aviva, we’re of course disappointed that this relationship will now come to an end.

“To have such a long-standing relationship with a leading business in the local area is a real rarity in the current climate. That partnership is testament to a lot of great work over the 12-year period.

“All at the club would like thank Aviva for their work and support over the years.”

Robin Sainty, chairman of supporters’ group the Canaries Trust, said he was hopeful that it would not be a sign of things to come with the company distancing itself from its Norwich heritage.

He said: “I think it is quite sad, but equally these things come to an end... It will be interesting to see how it develops.

“From a footballing point of view, Aviva served the club well and was a name few fans will have had any issue with wearing on their shirt – it felt like a very strong relationship.”

Paul Burrell, of heritage watchdog the Norwich Society, added: “It is quite a shame and certainly we all want to see  Aviva being as involved in the  city community as much as possible.

“We certainly believe in these hard times big companies in Norwich like Aviva need to have strong involvement in the city’s heritage and there are plenty of ways this can be done.

“It would be nice to see it demonstrate its continued support for the city.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family

Aviva vows to stay involved in city community after severing ties with Canaries

The Aviva sign, outside its Surrey Street building. Photo: Antony Kelly

WATCH: Family’s surprise at finding feral pig during lockdown walk

The peculiar pig which Clare Pye and her family spotted in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Clare Pye.

Norwich entrepreneur wins BBC show with emoji game

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, won the latest episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

‘If I’m honest, the Euros were a big, big goal for me’ - City striker

Josip Drmic has missed his chance of a crack at the European Championship - for now at least Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24