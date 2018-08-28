Ex-Norwich City midfielder Andrew Surman has proven value for money at Bournemouth

Andrew Surman celebrates City's promotion to the top flight

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but Andrew Surman’s departure from Norwich City five years ago turned out perfectly for the player.

Andrew Surman scoring against West Brom at The Hawthorns

Surman was a favourite under former boss Paul Lambert, who signed him from Wolves in June 2010.

The South African born midfielder scored in City’s 5-1 win at Ipswich in April 2011 – on the way to promotion to the top flight – and in 47 league starts for City scored seven times.

But after a season-affected by injury, Surman was allowed to join Bournemouth – then in the Championship – on a season-long loan in 2013 and, having impressed Cherries boss Eddie Howe, the deal was made permanent, although then City boss Neil Adams was keen for him to stay.

“He knows I want him here,” said Adams at the time. “He is the type of player we need and he has featured heavily in the pre-season games. He is another one we would love to come on board for the long term.”

Andrew Surman scores the opening goal in the 5-1 win at Ipswich

At a fee believed to be around £1.2m, Surman has proven good value for Bournemouth.

He made a total of 70 starts in his first two seasons and 38 in the Premier League in 2015-16, with 21 and 20 in the subsequent seasons.

Surman, 32, has started four games this season and is likely to face the Canaries on Tuesday night, with Howe – like most managers with Carabao Cup obligations – opting to rest players.