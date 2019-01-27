Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch David Freezer’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by the Blades

27 January, 2019 - 07:00
David Freezer delivers his video verdict after City's draw with Sheffield United

David Freezer delivers his video verdict after City's draw with Sheffield United

Archant

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer delivers his video verdict and analysis, following the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke’s team led through an early Onel Hernandez goal, finishing a slick team move, but were pegged back at the break by a Billy Sharp penalty after a clumsy foul from Emi Buendia in first half injury-time.

The Canaries reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute through top scorer Teemu Pukki in the 57th minute, precisely lifting a snap shot over Blades keeper Dean Henderson, only for Sharp to head in another equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

MORE: Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield United – how the Championship clash unfolded

With Leeds fighting back to win 2-1 at Rotherham it means the leaders have pushed three points clear at the top, leaving Norwich second and three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United.

However, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby all in FA Cup action this weekend the rest of the top six now all have a game in hand.

Next up for Norwich is next Saturday’s televised crunch clash at Leeds, a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road, before derby day brings Paul Lambert and Ipswich to Carrow Road the following weekend.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• You can follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer or on Facebook @DavidFreezer1

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-2 deadlock against the Blades

Norwich City were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New designs to be unveiled for major £80m homes and jobs revamp for former shoe factory

St Mary's Works, off Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

James Maddison in £1,000 charity bet challenge to Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire that Norwich City will finish above Sheffield United

James Maddison during his Norwich City days. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/04/2018

Police warn abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley
