ANALYSIS: Watch David Freezer’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by the Blades
Norwich City correspondent David Freezer delivers his video verdict and analysis, following the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United.
Daniel Farke’s team led through an early Onel Hernandez goal, finishing a slick team move, but were pegged back at the break by a Billy Sharp penalty after a clumsy foul from Emi Buendia in first half injury-time.
The Canaries reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute through top scorer Teemu Pukki in the 57th minute, precisely lifting a snap shot over Blades keeper Dean Henderson, only for Sharp to head in another equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
MORE: Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield United – how the Championship clash unfolded
With Leeds fighting back to win 2-1 at Rotherham it means the leaders have pushed three points clear at the top, leaving Norwich second and three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United.
However, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby all in FA Cup action this weekend the rest of the top six now all have a game in hand.
Next up for Norwich is next Saturday’s televised crunch clash at Leeds, a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road, before derby day brings Paul Lambert and Ipswich to Carrow Road the following weekend.
