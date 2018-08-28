Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Video

‘That’s never happened before’ – but midfield star is loving the fruits of Norwich City’s new way

PUBLISHED: 02:05 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 02:05 23 December 2018

Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey congregate ahead of kick-off - and another Championship victory - at Ewood Park, against Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey congregate ahead of kick-off - and another Championship victory - at Ewood Park, against Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The Norwich City kids are more than all right, as far as experienced head Alex Tettey is concerned – with the Canaries earning victory at Blackburn.

Ben Godfrey started again and kept his first Canaries clean sheet at centre-back alongside full-back academy products Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons, plus Todd Cantwell higher up the pitch, as City returned to the top of the Championship – for a few hours at least.

City’s 1-0 win at Rovers means Daniel Farke’s men have 47 points from the first half of the campaign, with their closest rivals Leeds in action at Aston Villa on Sunday (1.30pm).

But it took a customary late strike to earn their 14th victory, Teemu Pukki snatching the winning goal four minutes from time.

“I think the second half was a proper Championship game but I think it’s good we have boys that can dig in and work hard, and we know we have quality – so we just needed to fight and battle a bit; we managed to do that and then we managed to get a goal as well in the end,” said 32-year-old Tettey, following his 200th City appearance.

Teemu Pukki earned another 1-0 win for Norwich City as the Finnish striker made it 1-0 over Blackburn in the 86th minute at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki earned another 1-0 win for Norwich City as the Finnish striker made it 1-0 over Blackburn in the 86th minute at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Since I’ve been at the club, it’s not been easy for the young boys to get opportunities, but the way it’s been going with the team, we have Ben at the back, Jamal, Max and Toddy – that’s never happened before.

“But they are doing unbelievably well. So I’m very glad for them and they should just keep it going.

“I am old now and regardless of how young they are, I don’t think much about ages. But it’s brilliant to see. Football is changing and it’s nice for the club and the manager to give these guys a chance, and good for them to grab it as well.”

MORE: Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City – How it unfolded

There is no denying Norwich had to dig in to earn their Ewood Park win, against a Rovers side that has proven very difficult to beat on home turf in recent months.

Tettey added: “I think we started very well, passing and we had them in their half. What was good was we found some space and moved the ball well.

“But in the second half they found a way to disrupt our game and we couldn’t manage to keep those passes going.

“We thought we were not that patient in building up the game and then finding the last pass. So when they had it they counter attacked, and when we had it we tried to go fast forward too. That’s what made it a Championship game – the ball going back and forth. There was no time where we kept the ball and were patient.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘This was the biggest win of the whole season’ – Farke so proud of his table-topping Canaries after win at Blackburn

The Norwich players celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Freezer’s Five: Key talking points from Norwich City’s dramatic late win at Blackburn

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's winner during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘That’s never happened before’ – but midfield star is loving the fruits of Norwich City’s new way

Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey congregate ahead of kick-off - and another Championship victory - at Ewood Park, against Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

How the SOS Bus volunteers brave Black Friday and help keep Norwich’s club revellers safe

The SOS Bus on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists