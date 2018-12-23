Search

Video

‘It doesn’t come easy’ – 200-up Tettey talks Norwich City landmark and unique Christmas double

23 December, 2018 - 16:25
Alex Tettey leads out Norwich City on his 200th appearance for the club at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The fire still burns for Alex Tettey after appearance number 200 and another Norwich City victory in the bag.

The Canaries’ 1-0 win at Blackburn wrapped up the first half of the Championship season with Daniel Farke’s side second, still a point behind leaders Leeds and five clear of West Brom in third.

As for City’s longest serving current player, seven seasons have given him every experience a footballer could go through – all based on one simple premise.

“It’ never been something I’ve been sitting at home saying I need to reach it,” admitted Tettey. “I’ve just been working hard to get games and to help.

“To play 200 games, it doesn’t come easy. Not a lot of players have done that, so I’m very happy and pleased.

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey flies in with a customary block to deny Danny Graham's effort on goal, for Blackburn at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City midfielder Alex Tettey flies in with a customary block to deny Danny Graham's effort on goal, for Blackburn at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“I have been through everything now. I’m pretty much the only guy who has been through everything in the last six years with the club: Premier League, Championship, Premier League, Championship, managers gone, new managers in.

“But that’s life isn’t it? You just need to go again, look forward and not think too much about it. Norwich will always be here. People go, people come, and I’ve just been enjoying myself whether I play, we win or it’s just life.”

Tettey added: “I wouldn’t say the supporters love me! I’m doing what I can. Sometimes it’s good enough, sometimes it’s not – but at least they see me trying. In football, if you see players trying, there’s not much you can say about them whether they play good or bad, as long as you try to give your best. And that’s what I’ve done since I have been here.

“If they appreciate that, it’s good. If not, then not everyone can like you.”

As for what happens next, Tettey is well aware of the opportunity that awaits – especially with two festive Carrow Road games against promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest and Derby in the next five days.

“It does still excite me,” smiled Tettey. “Obviously last season we ended up where we ended up and for us to be where we are right now, and for the boys… I don’t know what they’ve given them but for them to be playing like this, with their confidence and what they are doing, it is unbelievable.

“For us to have two home games over Christmas, that has not happened before since I’ve been here. So it was a good win here and confidence is high.

“We need to do better to win those two home games but I’m definitely looking forward to them and they are the games you want to play. I think we’re all looking forward to them.”

