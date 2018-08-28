Norwich City win seven-goal thriller to record first victory of the season

Norwich City finally recorded their first win of the season in the Premier Division of the East League on Saturday Picture: ANTHONY BUTTERWORTH Archant

Norwich City finally recorded their first Premier A victory of the season when they won a seven goal thriller at Letchworth.

Having had to settle for a 3-3 draw against West Herts the previous week in a match they should have won, City had a happy ending this time around as they edged home 4-3.

Chris Wardale, Stuart Wardale, Cameron Cooke and Luke Corden scored the goals that took City off the bottom of the table and up to ninth.

The goals also flowed at Weybread, with Harleston Magpies beating Bedford 5-4 to make it six straight wins for the first time in four years and move to within two points of the summit.

The Magpies recovered from a 3-2 half-time deficit to win, with Simon Hipwell, Dave Gilbert, Leigh Sitch, Andrew Bedwell and Tim Whiteman all getting on the scorehsett.

Guy Crooks scored a dramatic late equaliser as Dereham overcame a 2-0 deficit to claim a 3-3 draw in Premier B against City of Peterborough II. Dereham were wretched in the first half, with head coach Laurie Hill describing it as “the worst performance I’ve seen from a Dereham side that I can remember” but the grilling he issued triggered the right response, with defender Andy Lawrence reducing the arrears.

Peterborough quickly restored their two goal advantage but again Dereham hit back, with CJ Edwards netting from a penalty corner before 40-year-old Rich Stainthorpe won a corner just seconds before the umpire called time which Crooks touched home.

Norwich City II picked up a welcome point in Division 1N when they drew 3-3 with Upminster, with the goals coming from Tom Hindle, Chris Perry and Mark Fletcher. Magpies II’s good run came to an end when they went down 4-1 at Potters Bar (Tristan Baynes).

City’s thirds had their best result of a difficult season in Division 2NE when they drew 4-4 with second placed Cambridge South (Rees Leonard 2, Murray Breetzke, Dan Cheesman). Norwich Dragons also shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at City of Peterborough II (Matt Jenkins, Rupert Snelling, Jono Chaney-Baxter) while Pelicans had a good 5-1 win over Dereham II.

Broadland Exiles lost 5-2 at UEA III in an exciting top of the table match in Division 5NE (Robbie Whiting, Ian White).