Norfolk gymnast shines for England in Slovenia

Norwich School pupil Laura-Rose Cooke competed for England in the Salamunov Memorial 2018, an international gymnastics competition in Slovenia Picture:Skaleras Photography Skaleras Photography

Norwich School pupil Laura-Rose Cooke was the star of the show as she represented England at the Salamunov Memorial 2018 international gymnastics competition in Slovenia.

Cooke was one of six girls split into two teams chosen to represent England, competing against teams from Austria, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Hungary and Slovenia.

She returned from last weekend’s event with three individual gold medals, two silvers and the team trophy – as the most decorated competitor.

It was the Young Norfolk Sports Academy member’s second international title in the space of a year, claiming All Around gold with a score of 50.75, qualifying her for the individual apparatus finals – as the only English gymnast to qualify for all four finals: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The 17-year-old, from Thorpe End, won gold in vault and on the beam and silver on the bars and on the floor to complete a great weekend.