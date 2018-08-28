Simon Clark back as Norfolk captain - over 20 years after first leading the side

Simon Clark is back at the helm of Norfolk’s county golf team - over 20 years after first being named as captain.

The 45-year-old will be leading the way next year in a new-look set-up following a desperately disappointing summer in the Anglian League.

Norfolk lost all five games to finish bottom of the table and Clark is aiming to bring back the good times – both as a captain and a player.

Last season’s leader Michael Few was non-playing skipper because of his professional status but his replacement is sure to be a key figure out on the course in 2019 after getting his handicap down to plus two.

“I am probably playing as well now as I have ever done,” said the Great Yarmouth and Caister head greenkeeper. “For a few years now I have some good spells and then played terribly but I seem to have found some consistency now.

“It was very pleasing to get the handicap down to plus two but obviously I now need to work hard to keep it there. There was a time when I would pack the clubs away about this time of year and they wouldn’t come back out again until the spring – but not any more!

“I obviously want to be part of the team next season so I need to make sure I am playing well.

“It was a great honour to be asked to be captain again and I was delighted to accept. I first did the job as a young man in 1997 and am really looking forward to having another go.”

Few will still be involved in the set-up as a coach and member of the committee that will select the two county teams.

“Mike is someone I know well and we will be working closely together to try and ensure we do better than we did last year,” he said.

“It was obviously very disappointing for everyone concerned. We have certainly got the players to do a lot better than that and it’s a question of getting our strongest side out there on a regular basis. We also need more strength in depth – it would be nice to see a few young players coming through and forcing their way in.

“Also we need to start getting better results in the foursomes. We were down at lunch in all five of our matches this summer and you are always going to struggle when you are doing that.”

With no overall captain anymore there is also a new second team skipper, with Costessey Park’s Shaun Larkins taking the role.