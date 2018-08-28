Search

Norfolk Seniors get their hands on the annual Winstanley Trophy

PUBLISHED: 07:08 14 December 2018

The three teams involved in the annual competition for the Winstanley Trophy competition line up at Sheringham Golf Club Picture: CLUB

Archant

Senior golfers and two teams of youngsters did battle for the annual Winstanley Trophy competition at Sheringham.

The three-way contest, now in its sixth season, was introduced to encourage more matchplay for the juniors while promoting links between the Norfolk County Golf Union and Norfolk Ladies’ County Golf Association.

Former NCGU President Alan Winstanley donated a trophy and the competition was as keenly contested as ever, with the match having been switched to late in the season after being postponed in March due to bad weather

Norfolk Seniors, captained by Adrian Myhill, won overall and fellow organisers Nick Macartney, the under-14s squad manager, junior secretary Norman Blanch and NLCGA immediate past captain Sammy Martin were among those who enjoyed the competition.

Norfolk Seniors were represented by NCGU president Graham Turner, Rob Webb, Alistair Pykett, Simon Tilbrook, Mark Skipper, John Taverner and Gary Hillier as well as Myhill.

James Black, Billy Britcher, Charlie Woodward, Daniel Leggett, George Sommerville, Torin Grady, Cameron Braes and James Tipling played for the county under-14 boys while Hope and Eve Neild, Chloe Tabard, Emily Reynolds, Polly Norman, Emma Bambridge, Poppy Beales and Nellie Ong represented the county girls.

Meanwhile, Royal Norwich Golf Club are helping to spearhead a national initiative to get more people involved in the game.

Governing body England Golf believe volunteer ‘buddies’ are vital in creating a friendly atmosphere to welcome new members.

Royal Norwich have done just that and with Sammy Martin and Angela Loveday doing the honours, they’re reaping the rewards.

At Royal Norwich the club identified the reasons why people play golf – such as the social side, being outdoors and having fun – and made sure their programmes fitted. The club, which will be moving to their course at Weston Longville next autumn, has encouraged lots of new people to join the club and remain as members.

Any clubs seeking buddy guidance should visit www.englandgolf.org/supportingvolunteers

