Away successes for Norfolk Premier and A teams

Robin Amos and John Jeffery of Norfolk A Picture: NCSMBA Archant

It was another good weekend for Norfolk Premier and Norfolk A as their away trips in the ICC ended in success.

Leading the way for the Premier team were the singles and fours who both collected seven out of 10 points in their disciplines.

Former Kent star Gary Best, of Bob Carter, again inflicted serious damage on his old county as he produced wins of 21-7 and 17-9.

Ryan Fox, Karl Newby, John Turner and David Lamb drew their first game 11-11 and won their second 10-8 while Melvin Woods’ rink won their first game 11-8. The triples won a game apiece but their second-half scores clinched the all-important bonus points as Steve Easter, Morgan Warnes and Simon Warnes won 10-9 and Jack Marshall, Debbie Sparham and Jon Sparham won by a resounding 16-6.

The pairs did not have their best of days, although a first-session win of 24-5 by Owen Cranston and Keith Cooke promised more. Gaining the bonus points in three disciplines proved vital as Norfolk Premier secured victory.

Norfolk A will be delighted to have won heavily – 28-12 on points and 199-175 on shots – away to local rivals Suffolk for the second year in a row.

Bure League Triples week provided some excellent bowls with the eight Final’s Night places at stake.

At the Hevingham venue, Halvergate’s Ray Lamb, Morgan Warnes and Simon Warnes were unbeaten with seven points and Windows’ Keith Halford, Avril Walker and Mally Woodhouse earned the second qualifying place with six points, their only defeat against Halvergate.

Jason Woods, Robbie Lamb and Keith Cooke of Halvergate won the Windows heat with six points while Derek Sheldrake, Brian Bunting and Rob Elliott of Woodbastwick were second. Ryan Fox, Josh Baxter and David Lamb of Halvergate were unbeaten at Horsford BC with seven points while Woodbastwick’s Norma Jablonowski, Peter Jablonowski and Willies Jefferies were second. The Woodbastwick heat saw East Tuddenham’s Jean Woods, John Turner and Melly Woods win on six points after losing their opening game 12-1 against Hevingham’s Teresa Goldsmith, Pat Williamson and Selwyn Goldsmith.