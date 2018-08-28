Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk County Golf Union introduces new initiatives to help young players

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 24 January 2019

Pictured at Bawburgh Golf Club are, back row, left to right, Alex Beckett (coach), James Tipling, Torin Grady, Ben Terry, Lewis Clarke (coach), front - Cameron Braes, Billy Britcher, Alfie Edgson, Adam Leggett and Alex Blake Picture: NCGU

Pictured at Bawburgh Golf Club are, back row, left to right, Alex Beckett (coach), James Tipling, Torin Grady, Ben Terry, Lewis Clarke (coach), front - Cameron Braes, Billy Britcher, Alfie Edgson, Adam Leggett and Alex Blake Picture: NCGU

Archant

New initiatives aimed at improving the standards of junior golf in the county - and encouraging more youngsters to play - have been introduced by the Norfolk CGU.

Junior secretary Norman Blanch has designed a coaching plan with Norfolk Family Golf Centre professionals Alex Beckett and Lewis Clarke which, it is hoped, will stand the county’s top young players in good stead when competitive golf gets under way in the spring.

The sessions will focus on technical skill, distance control, trackman, practice routines, on course risk and reward management and developing a mindset to achieve improved performance.

A squad of 24 boys representing the Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s are taking part in 21 weeks of intensive teaching, with the targets being to hone matchplay technique, reduce handicaps and develop camaraderie and team spirit.

This will conclude in March, allowing the boys time to prepare for the summer fixtures.

Under-12s and Under-14s manager Nick Macartney and recent addition to the management team Sammy Martin, the outgoing Norfolk Ladies captain, are supporting the programme.

Meanwhile practice matches have been arranged to prepare the Under-18s for their first competitive action of the season against Bedfordshire and Leicestershire in the B.U.T Trophy, to be played at Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club on March 17.

The NCGU are also running four junior academies at Royal Norwich, King’s Lynn, Bawburgh and Costessey Park, with Sheringham also starting one soon. They are targeted towards younger boys trying to gain their first handicaps and anyone interested should contact their nearest club.

Having invested in county’s junior talent the Norfolk GCU are seeking sponsors to continue the project and are grateful to Robert Waugh for his donation, which has funded part of the initiative, and Bawburgh Golf Club for hosting it.

Norfolk professional Will Harrold failed to make the field for the second Web.com Tour tournament of the season in the Bahamas after being an alternate in the event. The man from Sheringham, who came through the tour’s qualifying event, finished in a tie for 56th in the Tour opener, also in the Bahamas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Police arrest three people after executing a drugs warrant

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Further job cuts could be on the horizon at Lloyds TSB

The Lloyds TSB branch on Unthank Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists