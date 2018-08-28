Norfolk County Golf Union introduces new initiatives to help young players

Pictured at Bawburgh Golf Club are, back row, left to right, Alex Beckett (coach), James Tipling, Torin Grady, Ben Terry, Lewis Clarke (coach), front - Cameron Braes, Billy Britcher, Alfie Edgson, Adam Leggett and Alex Blake Picture: NCGU Archant

New initiatives aimed at improving the standards of junior golf in the county - and encouraging more youngsters to play - have been introduced by the Norfolk CGU.

Junior secretary Norman Blanch has designed a coaching plan with Norfolk Family Golf Centre professionals Alex Beckett and Lewis Clarke which, it is hoped, will stand the county’s top young players in good stead when competitive golf gets under way in the spring.

The sessions will focus on technical skill, distance control, trackman, practice routines, on course risk and reward management and developing a mindset to achieve improved performance.

A squad of 24 boys representing the Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s are taking part in 21 weeks of intensive teaching, with the targets being to hone matchplay technique, reduce handicaps and develop camaraderie and team spirit.

This will conclude in March, allowing the boys time to prepare for the summer fixtures.

Under-12s and Under-14s manager Nick Macartney and recent addition to the management team Sammy Martin, the outgoing Norfolk Ladies captain, are supporting the programme.

Meanwhile practice matches have been arranged to prepare the Under-18s for their first competitive action of the season against Bedfordshire and Leicestershire in the B.U.T Trophy, to be played at Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club on March 17.

The NCGU are also running four junior academies at Royal Norwich, King’s Lynn, Bawburgh and Costessey Park, with Sheringham also starting one soon. They are targeted towards younger boys trying to gain their first handicaps and anyone interested should contact their nearest club.

Having invested in county’s junior talent the Norfolk GCU are seeking sponsors to continue the project and are grateful to Robert Waugh for his donation, which has funded part of the initiative, and Bawburgh Golf Club for hosting it.

Norfolk professional Will Harrold failed to make the field for the second Web.com Tour tournament of the season in the Bahamas after being an alternate in the event. The man from Sheringham, who came through the tour’s qualifying event, finished in a tie for 56th in the Tour opener, also in the Bahamas.