Carl Green wins Norfolk CGU’s Matchplay title at Heacham Manor

Carl Green (left) picks up his Norfolk Matchplay trophy from county president Graham Turner

Carl Green has marked his return to the amateur ranks by winning the Norfolk CGU’s Matchplay Championship.

Graham Turner with Norfolk Matchplay Handicap champion Sean Rafferty

The former professional, who played in the 1994 Open Championship at Turnberry, came through four matches at the weekend at Heacham Manor to pick up the silverware.

He sealed his triumph with a win over county champion Warren Bates, who was playing on his home course, after seeing off another youngster, Jack Cullington, in the semi-finals.

The event was played over two very different days, Saturday being sunny, warm and very windy and Sunday being wet all day, with still some wind about.

The competition got under way with 32 players teeing off - 16 in the scratch event and 16 in the handicap - with the field being reduced to eight on Sunday for the semi-finals and final.

Green beat Bawburgh’s Cullington 1up to reach the scratch final while Bates saw off Richard Wilson 5&4. After lunch, Green, who plays out of Great Yarmouth and Caister, eventually came out on top in testing conditions, winning 3&2, while the third/fourth place play-off went to the final hole, with Cullington winning 1up.

In the Handicap semi-finals Tyler Crosby (Dunston Hall) beat Charlie Green (Bawburgh) 3&2 and Sean Rafferty (Costessey Park) beat Joe Ellis (King’s Lynn) 2&1.

Rafferty went on to beat Crosby to take the title while Green sealed third place at Ellis’ expense.

Meanwhile the Order of Merit series drew to a close at Middleton Hall, with Richard Wilson and Darren Abbs leading the way with rounds of 74, closely followed by James Hazel, Aiden Tanner and Mason Bernstein, all with 75s.

After all the points had been added up Richard Wilson of Dereham was pronounced scratch winner for the third year running while the handicap champion was Nathan Ryan of Great Yarmouth and Caister.

In the junior competition Ethan Richmond of Marriott Sprowston Manor took top honours, with Charlie Woodward of Barnham Broom winning the handicap prize. The winners received their prizes from Norfolk county president Graham Turner.

All the Order of Merit events were sponsored by Heacham Manor.