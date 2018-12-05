Search

Anxious wait before Hubbard clinches Norfolk victory

05 December, 2018 - 11:02
Norfolk players, from left, Claire Broom, Steve Carrett and Steph Mudd Picture Mandy Gray

Archant

Norfolk played hosts to Northumberland in the Inter Counties Division Three, looking to move up the table.

Men's captain Kevin Rudling, left, who was playing his 175th game for Norfolk, with Peter Taylor, who played his 250th Picture: Mandy GrayMen's captain Kevin Rudling, left, who was playing his 175th game for Norfolk, with Peter Taylor, who played his 250th Picture: Mandy Gray

The weekend started with a well deserved draw with Norfolk wins coming from Sue Brittain, Sarah Sharp and lady of the match making her return to the team, Claire Broom winning 3-0 with a very respective 17.28 average.

The men’s team deserved their 8-4 win, with Charlie Wilson leading the pack, with further wins from Robbie Ellis, David Wilson, Nathan Potter, Mark Flawn, Adrian Siddle, David Dearing and man of the match Glenn West with a brilliant 26.37 average.

Going into Sunday’s games Norfolk led 11-7, and once again the ladies led the way with a 4-2 win.

It left Norfolk needing three more games for the draw and four to win. The men got the first three games through Craig Venman, Hamish Varnon and Robbie Ellis, but had to wait another five games before James Hubbard took the win and secured Norfolk’s victory. The 23-13 win moved Norfolk them up to sixth.

