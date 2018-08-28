Search

Sunshine and Showers

Sean Brady wins latest Norfolk Alliance event at Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 09:53 26 October 2018

Jack Yule failed to make an impact in the Europro Tour Championship in Spain Picture: Leaderboard Photography

image copyright of leaderboardphotography. © 2013 no use without prior permission from leaderboardphotography 07979 334 732 ema

The second Norfolk Golfers’ Alliance meeting of the season at Sheringham attracted a good field of 84 players, including 10 professionals.

Sean Brady of Marriott Sprowston Manor took top honours with 40 stableford points while King’s Lynn’s Jack Yule, who was using the event as a warm-up for this week’s Europro Tour Championship in southern Spain, came second with 37.

Tom Clements (Eaton) and Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) were joint third on 35.

In the four ball better ball team event for the Myhill Bowls Bernie Vaughan (Costessey Park) and Tony Matless (Royal Cromer) teamed up to take victory with 43 points.

Gary Hubbard (Royal Norwich) and Paul Donaghy (Costessey Park) finished second on 41 points on countback from Yule and his father Iain and Patterson and Edward Doe (Diss). Graham Baker (Fakenham) and Nigel Carter (Royal Norwich) completed the top five on 40 points (ocb).

There are three more Alliance events before Christmas, at Marriott Sprowston Manor on November 8,

Royal Cromer on November 29 and Eaton (Christmas Bring and Win and Rush Trophy) on December 13.

The Alliance now has a website (www.norfolkgolfersalliance.co.uk).

Yule’s hopes of ending his first season on the Europro Tour on a high note disappeared after a hugely disappointing second round at Desert Springs.

Having opened up with a one over par 73 on Wednesday Yule threw in four double bogeys in his second round to sign for an 81 which left him near the back of the 60-strong field.

It had all started so promisingly for the 24-year-old, with three birdies seeing him go to the turn in 34 on the opening day.

But a double bogey six at the 10th set him back and although he hit straight back with another birdie three more dropped shots contributed to a back nine of 39 which undid the early good work.

Yule got it back to level for the tournament yesterday after following a double bogey at the second with three birdies in four holes. But he then played the final 12 holes in 10 over to end hopes of a decent pay day in the tour’s flagship event.

