Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Neil Featherby – I’ve been a muddy Hare for 17 years now... and I’m still going strong!

PUBLISHED: 10:32 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 27 December 2018

Neil Featherby ... on the run Picture: Baz Hipwell

Neil Featherby ... on the run Picture: Baz Hipwell

Archant

Our expert running columnist gives us a flavour of a Boxing Day tradition – the Hare & Hounds Run at Felthorpe

Action from the Hare & Hounds run Picture: Baz HipwellAction from the Hare & Hounds run Picture: Baz Hipwell

So this is Christmas and what have you done, another boxing day over oh what great fun.... or words to that effect (and just about in tune to John Lennon’s classic Christmas song War is Over constantly going though my head after completing this year’s Hare & Hounds run).

However, anyone wandering through Felthorpe early on Boxing Day may be forgiven for thinking they had just seen 70 people running around covered completely in mud looking like they had indeed just come from a battle.

Needless to say for those who do know, it was once again the Felthorpe Boxing Day Hare & Hounds Charity Cross Country Run – the 17th running of this crazy event.

Other festive words which also spring to mind, which sum up this event in a nutshell, are: time for sharing and being together.

The Boxing Day fancy dress winners Picture: Baz HipwellThe Boxing Day fancy dress winners Picture: Baz Hipwell

Hare & Hounds all started with me deciding to have a bit of fun back on Boxing Day morning in 2002, saying to three friends that I was going to start out ahead of them and lay a trail for them to follow and see if they could catch me before I finished.

However, it wasn’t going to be just any old trail as I ran through muddy tracks and even a stream – I know two of those friends didn’t find it amusing.

Whilst they didn’t, the other one – Glen Dunham – did and he is now the only person alongside myself to have taken part in every Hare & Hounds run.

By the time we got into years two, three and four, it was quite obvious that I had created something as the numbers were getting bigger each year. At the same time another good friend of mine Dave Mytton suggested that everyone who takes part should do so in fancy dress. Initially it was a few wigs and men dressed in frocks until former Norwich City footballer Daryl Sutch turned up dressed as Chewbacca from Star Wars.

Carmine De Grandis serenading the runners in as they finish Picture: Baz HipwellCarmine De Grandis serenading the runners in as they finish Picture: Baz Hipwell

Everyone used to start together back then too, in pairs, whereas now it is a team event with runners dressed in themes whilst also starting at differing times.

It really is a sight to behold and I have to keep numbers down to a maximum of 100 as we make our way though the roughest of undergrowth, deep ditches, mud up to your chest and along streams.

Is it competitive? Absolutely, but only in as much as the teams who start at the front try to keep ahead of the teams behind them and, of course, for the most coveted of awards – best fancy dress.

Judging of this award also takes into account the extra difficulty they have created for themselves by running in such attire.

The winning team Picture: Baz HipwellThe winning team Picture: Baz Hipwell

One other addition during the last few years has been that of a second Hare to help me not only lay the trail, but also help me out when wading though the mud and water.

This year I was so lucky to be joined by Carmine De Grandis who was superb company as we made our way round the 8.2-mile course. His non-stop chatting in his Italian accent was brilliant and then to cap it all off after finishing he fetched from his van his accordion, to play and sing the runners in as they finished.

It absolutely summed up what Hare & Hounds is all about and for the local residents who might have been hoping for a Boxing Day lay-in, I am sure they could do nothing other than wake up with a big smile on their faces after looking out of their windows.

As I said, Christmas is a time for giving – this year the run raised £1,800 which will be going towards two local causes, The Hallswood Animal Sanctuary and Nelson’s Journey, along with a small donation towards the Northern Inuit Dog Rescue Society.

Action from the Hare & Hounds run Picture: Baz HipwellAction from the Hare & Hounds run Picture: Baz Hipwell

A huge thank you to the many people who helped organise this year’s run and of course to all the runners who took part.

Happy New Year to everyone and of course let’s hope it’s a good one, especially if you are a runner.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Cornwall’s prettiest harbourside towns and villages

The seaside village of St. Ives by Dan Breckwoldt, Shutterstock

Cosy pubs in Cornwall to warm up in this winter

Picture supplied by The Golden Lion Port Isaac

15 of the best afternoon teas to try in Cornwall

Afternoon Tea for four. Picture by H J Brown Photography, Getty Images/iStockphoto

We meet the chef of Porthminster Beach Café

The terrace at Porthminster Beach Cafe

8 of the best spa days in Cornwall

Carbis Bay Hotel and Spa near St Ives from the South West Coast Path

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Trio convicted of murder over shop blast which killed former Norwich student

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Exciting times lie ahead for cross country in Norfolk under duo’s management

Dominic Blake on his way to victory at the Valentine 10K. Picture: Ian Edwards Photography

Norwich landlord thanks all those who made community Christmas Lunch possible

Jonathon Childs, has thanked everyone who made the Christmas Day celebrations a reality and has vowed to continue holding community events in the new year. Image: Jonathon Childs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists