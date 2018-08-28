Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Morello Racing announce riders for 2019 Superstock 1000 title challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:04 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:04 05 December 2018

Chrissy Rouse and Tom Neave have signed for Morello Racing's 2019 BSB challenge Picture: Tim Keeton.

Chrissy Rouse and Tom Neave have signed for Morello Racing's 2019 BSB challenge Picture: Tim Keeton.

Tim Keeton/Impact Images

Bowthorpe’s Morello Racing team have announced their Superstock 1000 line-up for the British Superbike Championships 2019 season.

Title winners in 2015 and 2017 they hope to reclaim the crown after announcing that Geordie Chrissy Rouse and Lincolnshire’s Tim Neave - both 23 – have signed up to ride the team’s Kawasaki Team Green ZX-10RR machines when the actions starts in April.

Rouse has been around the BSB paddock since 2011 and took the Triumph Triple Challenge Championship in 2013. He is no stranger to the Superstock 1000 class as he rode for Mission Racing in 2016 finishing ninth in the championship and 2017 when he finished fourth.

Neave moved to the Superstock 1000 class this year and finished inside the top 10 in three of his five races.

“2019 will be a completely different story, with consistency and a solid bike and team around me the only way is forwards, “ he said.

Sport Most Read

Tough times at Bolton for City loan duo as Carrow Road watching brief awaits

Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

City duo included on shortlists for monthly Championship awards again

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lambert’s plea for fans to drop ‘animosity’ at end of tense shareholders’ AGM

Paul Lambert applauds the Ipswich Town fans following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. Photo: Pagepix

David Hannant: Queen, The Beatles, Norwich City? Why being Christmas Number One could be crucial

Norwich City went on to claim the title after being Christmas Number One in 2003. Picture: James Bass

Video Is this the oldest highlights video of a Canaries match at Carrow Road?

Noel Kinsey's goal had earned the Canaries an FA Cup replay against top-flight champions Portsmouth Picture: Archant library

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy