Morello Racing announce riders for 2019 Superstock 1000 title challenge

Chrissy Rouse and Tom Neave have signed for Morello Racing's 2019 BSB challenge Picture: Tim Keeton. Tim Keeton/Impact Images

Bowthorpe’s Morello Racing team have announced their Superstock 1000 line-up for the British Superbike Championships 2019 season.

Title winners in 2015 and 2017 they hope to reclaim the crown after announcing that Geordie Chrissy Rouse and Lincolnshire’s Tim Neave - both 23 – have signed up to ride the team’s Kawasaki Team Green ZX-10RR machines when the actions starts in April.

Rouse has been around the BSB paddock since 2011 and took the Triumph Triple Challenge Championship in 2013. He is no stranger to the Superstock 1000 class as he rode for Mission Racing in 2016 finishing ninth in the championship and 2017 when he finished fourth.

Neave moved to the Superstock 1000 class this year and finished inside the top 10 in three of his five races.

“2019 will be a completely different story, with consistency and a solid bike and team around me the only way is forwards, “ he said.