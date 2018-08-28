Search

Mervyn King moves into third round of PDC World Championship despite blowing 2-0 lead

PUBLISHED: 21:49 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:49 20 December 2018

Mervyn King was in second round action in the PDC World Darts Championship last night Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Mervyn King was in second round action in the PDC World Darts Championship last night Picture: Lawrence Lustig

LAWRENCE LUSTIG

Mervyn King let a 2-0 lead slip through his grasp before beating Jan Dekker 3-2 in the second round of the PDC World Championship.

The Bradwell professional made a flying start, winning the first leg of the match with a 140 finish, and looked in complete control as he moved 2-0 ahead.

But Dekker produced a dramatic 100 finish to edge the third set 3-2, with his opponent left high and dry on 40, and then took advantage of a string of King misses to make it 2-2.

When the Dutchman moved ahead in the final set it appeared as though the writing was on the wall but King kept plugging away and finally won a marathon match 3-2 after a sudden death decider.

Earlier Steve Beaton, now based in North Walsham, was beaten 3-0 by Chris Dobey in a match that fizzled out in disappointing fashion after a close start. The first set went to the deciding leg, with Dobey edging it, but the man from Northumberland then took charge, winning six legs on the trot to power into the third round.

