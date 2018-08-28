Watton youngster Mason Foster, just eight, wins national Minimoto Championship

Watton youngster Mason Foster is making a name for himself in the competitive world of motorsport - at the age of just eight.

Mason has ended an epic season in the Cool Fab Racing British Minimoto Championship, a children’s version of British Superbike championship, with some silverware to his name.

His aim for the year was to finish in the top five of the championship but he ended up being crowned British Champion at Tattershall Karting Centre in Lincolnshire earlier this month.

Obtaining seven out of eight pole positions and consistently finishing on the podium, he dominated the class.

Mason races against children of up to 13 years of age and travelled the length and breadth of the country from March to October.

As well as competing in the British Championship he was also asked to ride for Factory Team Polini in Italy under the RB Racing banner, competing against some of the best young riders in the world. That proved to be a massive learning curve for Mason but towards the end of the season he was obtaining finishes in the top ten, which was a notable achievement.

In the summer Mason competed in the Dutch Championship as a wildcard and took the race win convincingly by eight seconds, smashing the lap record by nearly two seconds.

Despite all his racing committments Mason hasn’t neglected his studies at Caston Primary School and his famly are grateful for their continued support and understanding of the time off that is required in this demanding sport. They are also grateful to Anglia Karting Centre, X-Lite, RB Racing, Jewsons of Watton and The Sign Box for their continued help this year.

The Polini team have asked him to sign another contract for 2019, racing in Italy, and he has also been offered a potential ride within the British Championship with a new team.

This is an a costly sport but Mason is hoping he will be able to explore all opportunities available to him.