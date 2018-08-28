Search

King’s Lynn Stars boss busy building for 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:52 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 28 November 2018

Stars chief Dale Allitt with skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

KING’S Lynn boss Dale Allitt is burning the candle at both ends in his bid to lead his side into a successful 2019.

Allitt, who took the team to the two major finals last season, is carefully plotting his strategy with team building – and aiming to put one over the Stars’ nearest and dearest.

Peterborough and Ipswich have stepped back into the top division which means plenty of derby action for all three clubs with local – and national – pride on the line. It promises to be an exciting fixture list for the Stars, with Premiership race nights now set for Mondays and Thursdays.

Allitt said: “I think it’s good for the area itself with three clubs in the same league, and I think Buster (Chapman) has to be applauded for what he has done to make it happen because if he hadn’t taken on those two clubs then there wouldn’t have been a top league in Britain.

“There is a lot of work going on to make the top league more professional and have a better image. Speedway has so much to offer but we do need to bring the sport into the 21st century.

“I have been working very hard to sort things out with the Stars in terms of the team, once that is sorted we can go from there.”

The club is yet to confirm any signings for next season and announcements will only be made when the team is in place.

