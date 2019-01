King’s Lynn Stars 20219 fixture list released

Kings Lynn Stars have released their 2019 fixture list Picture: Archant Matthew Usher Photography

King’s Lynn Stars will begin the 2019 season with a trip to arch-rivals Ipswich.

The Stars head to Foxhall on April 4 for a Premiership Supporters Cup clash, with the return 11 days later at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Lynn begin their Premiership campaign with five away meetings, the first at Peterborough on April 22, and fans will have to wait until June 3 to see them in league action in Norfolk, when they face Wolverhampton.

Thu 04 Ipswich Premiership Supporters Cup Away

Mon 08 Poole Premiership Shield, 1st leg HOME

Thu 11 Poole Premiership Shield, 2nd leg Away

Mon 15 Ipswich Premiership Supporters Cup HOME

Mon 22 Peterborough Premiership Away

Mon 29 Swindon Premiership Supporters Cup HOME

MAY

Mon 06 Ipswich Premiership Away

Thu 09 Swindon Premiership Supporters Cup Away

Mon 13 Wolverhampton Premiership Away

Thu 16 Belle Vue Premiership Away

Mon 20 Poole Premiership Supporters Cup HOME

Mon 27 Peterborough Premiership Away

JUNE

Mon 03 Wolverhampton Premiership HOME

Thu 06 Swindon Premiership Away

Thu 13 Poole Premiership Supporters Cup Away

Mon 17 Ipswich Premiership HOME

Thu 20 Ipswich Premiership Away

Mon 24 Belle Vue Premiership HOME

JULY

Mon 01 Swindon Premiership HOME

Thu 04 Poole Premiership Away

Mon 08 Poole Premiership HOME

Thu 11 Swindon Premiership Away

Thu 25 Peterborough Premiership HOME

AUGUST

Mon 05 Ipswich Premiership HOME

Thu 15 Wolverhampton Premiership HOME

Mon 19 Peterborough Premiership HOME

Thu 22 Belle Vue Premiership HOME

Mon 26 Belle Vue Premiership Away

SEPTEMBER

Mon 02 Wolverhampton Premiership Away

Mon 09 Poole Premiership HOME

Thu 12 Poole Premiership Away

Mon 16 Swindon Premiership HOME