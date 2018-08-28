Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Tatum and Pearson Live to pay visit to home of King’s Lynn Stars

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 January 2019

Kelvin Tatum, left, and Nigel Pearson in the commentary box Picture: Taylor Lanning

Kelvin Tatum, left, and Nigel Pearson in the commentary box Picture: Taylor Lanning

Archant

Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson, the voices of speedway, are to visit King’s Lynn with their winter tour later this month.

A special evening with the commentators will take place in the Adrian Flux Arena Function Room on Thursday January 31 (8pm). Lynn are also set to unveil another member of their 2019 side on the night.

‘Tatum and Pearson Live’ hits the road for a sixth straight winter with four dates throughout the country in the build-up to the new season.

Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “It’s always an enjoyable night when the boys come to King’s Lynn. We are pleased to welcome them back for what should be an entertaining evening.”

Tatum said: “Nigel and I like to have some fun on nights like these and we are both looking forward to going back to King’s Lynn where we have always been made welcome. It’s a nice way to build up to the season and we’ll talk to the rider in question as well as preview both the Premiership and Grand Prix seasons.

“We’ve also got some nice stories from our time on the road since our last show at Lynn.”

Tickets are selling fast and cost £10 and are available online from sportstalkevents.co.uk/bookingoffice now.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists