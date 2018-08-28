Alfie Williams sets new county record at Keith Ward Indoor Track and Field Championships

Action from the Under-17 hurdles as Meg Wills and Alisha Youngs go for gold.

The Norfolk Indoor Championships at King’s Lynn showed a big entry with enthusiastic competition.

Lily Edwards takes part in the shot putt.

Alfie Williams from the West Norfolk club put the under 17 5kg shot out to 14m 04 – a new county record and the fourth best performance in the country this year.

There was a very close race in the under 17 women’s 60m hurdles with the first four athletes given the same time of 10.2 seconds. Alisha Youngs of the City of Norwich club just prevailed over Meg Willis. Meg also won the long jump 4m 94.

Jaiden Dean continued to impress in the under 15 age group with a win in the 60m in a fine 7.6 seconds and the 60m hurdles in 9.4 seconds.

Harry Taylor set a new county record of 22.53 seconds in the under 20 200m event at the London Games and another county record fell to Kirst Sait-Steward in Birmingham where she completed the 60m hurdles in 8.96 seconds.

Sophie Mckinna from Great Yarmouth continued where she left off last season with a shot putt of 17m 58 in the London Games at Lea Valley.

This is the best performance by a British athlete this year and international selection will surely follow.