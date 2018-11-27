Search

Henson in the medals at Commonwealth Championships in Australia

27 November, 2018 - 14:25
Julie Henson - among the medals in Australia Picture: Peter Gallop

Julie Henson, Long Stratton’s international fencer, saw her year’s efforts rewarded when she secured a bronze medal in the Senior Women’s Epee at the Commonwealth Championships in Canberra, Australia.

Nathan Gull, from the UEA Picture: Peter GallopNathan Gull, from the UEA Picture: Peter Gallop

Henson also played her part in the England team’s 45-43 win over eventual finalists Canada, adding a gold medal.

Also taking part in the veterans’ sabre event, representing Wales, was Dr Jim Crawfurd, a consultant in Accident and Emergency medicine in Great Yarmouth.

At home, the Norfolk County Fencing Championships saw a number of closely-fought matches.

The event included men’s and women’s foil, epee and sabre. The UEA was well represented, with Nathan Gull retaining the men’s foil title. The women’s foil was won by Nicola Chan, also of the UEA.

The men’s epee was won by Norfolk GP Dr Stephen Domek, fencing for Affondo. The women’s event was won by Great Yarmouth and Waveney Fencing Club’s Yasmin Narli.

The final event of the day was the sabre which saw Gull take a second victory and Karissa Lo, another UEA competitor, winning the women’s event.

Despite this strong performance the UEA saw a reversal in their fortunes when they suffered a loss to Sussex University in the British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) event held at the UEA.

Meanwhile, the UEA has been hosting a British Fencing coaching course with the aim of facilitating the enhancement of local coaches qualification and creating the opportunity for individuals who wish to embark on developing a coaching role.

