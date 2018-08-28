McManus hoping to show his true colours at Fakenham

Racing returns to Fakenham with the possibility of some famous colours on show Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The famous green and gold hoops belonging to JP McManus and carried to glory so many times by retired champion jockey AP McCoy could feature strongly at Fakenham on Wednesday afternoon.

Provided there are no jumping horror shows at the north Norfolk course’s Halloween meeting, sponsored by Greene King, those colours could find their way into the winner’s enclosure.

The feature, at 2.30pm, sees five go in the Greene King Novice Chase, with the favourite, the McManus-owned Movewiththetimes under Barry Geraghty for Paul Nicholls. The gelding was pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival after two good efforts in class two events. Main rival is The Linksman, bidding for a hat-trick for Jonathan England and trainer Sam Drake in the two-mile contest, worth £8,000 to the winner.

Geraghty rides the McManus-owned and Nick Gifford-trained Didtheyleaveuoutto in the 1pm opening maiden hurdle. The gelding won at Ascot before finishing 10th in the champion bumper at the Festival.

Eight go in the 1.30pm Greene King handicap hurdle, headed by Dr Richard Newland’s Mauricio, out for a quick double after scoring at Southwell on Thursday. Tom Scudamore and trainer David Pipe are main rivals with Jacbequick, recently fourth at Bangor.

Five make debuts in the 10-runner juvenile fillies’ hurdle at 2pm in which Nicholls runs Lisa De Vassy under Harry Cobden. The filly was third on the flat at St Cloud in France in March.

Another debutant, Dance To Paris, goes for Lucky Wadham while one with previous hurdling experience is champion jockey Richard Johnson’s mount Top Rock Talula, Warren Greatrex’s filly a runner-up at Market Rasen before leaving Kenny Johnson’s stable.

The handicap hurdle at 3pm looks between Polished Rock and Scooby. The former, trained by Johnny Farrelly, seeks a hat-trick after Uttoxeter and Southwell wins while Graeme McPherson’s Scooby was a Fontwell scorer in May.

The Greene King chase at 3.30pm features Hepijeu, a gelding from Stuart Edmunds’ yard, winner of his last three starts, and Beau Saucy, under Gavin Sheeham for Olly Murphy, the gelding bidding for a hat-trick after Wincanton and Bangor victories.

A field of eight contest the 4pm finale, the bumper, Murphy having a favourite’s chance with Skandiburg, under Norfolk-based claimer Fergus Gregory.

Tips: 1pm, Didtheyleaveuoutto; 1.30pm, Jacbequick; 2pm, Top Rock Talula; 2.30pm, Movewiththetimes; 3pm, Polished Rock; 3.30pm, Beau Saucy; 4pm, Trincomalee.