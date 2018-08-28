Norfolk star Files helps in successful team title chase in Barcelona

Poringland’'s Josh Files with team-mate Attila Tassi who just beat the local racer to pole position in the final TCR Europe meeting of the season Picture: TCR Europe. Archant

With the TCR Europe championship title realistically out of reach, Josh Files headed to the final round of the series in Barcelona determined to do all he could to ensure his Hell Energy Racing by KCMG Honda squad claimed the Teams title.

Action from the final round of the TCR Europe Championship Picture: TCR Europe. Action from the final round of the TCR Europe Championship Picture: TCR Europe.

“I will need a meteorite to fall out of the sky to win the driver’s title,” laughed Files.

“But me and Attila have been working really well together and we have put ourselves in a fighting position for the teams’ championship, so naturally this is now the aim.”

Joining the Poringland racer and his team-mate Attila Tassi for the weekend was a third driver, Mike Halder, as the trio aimed to overcome the seven-point deficit to Target Competition.

The meeting couldn’t have got off to a much better start with Tassi and Files locking out the front row of the grid for the first race.

“We’ve got both cars on the front row and that’s a mega job from everybody at KCMG,” said Files.

Tassi made a lighting start to the opening race and pulled away from the chasing pack, which was snapping at the rear bumper of Files who was protecting his team-mate.

However, as Tassi secured his second win of the season Files was struggling with a tyre issue in the closing laps and when he eventually lost second place the local racer headed to the pits with a flat front tyre but was classified in 24th place.

Halder joining the Honda squad was an inspired move as he shot into the lead of race two after beating the pole-sitting Peter Terting to the opening corner and was never headed as he secured victory.

Meanwhile, Tassi tangled with Dusan Borkovic on the first lap, eliminating the Honda racer on the spot, and any hopes of the pair overhauling eventual champion Mikel Azcona evaporated.

Files, who started the race from ninth place in the partially reversed grid, soon made his way up the race order but found the defences of Terting too difficult to overcome and had to settle for sixth place at the chequered flag.

With Halder’s contribution, the Hell Energy Racing by KCMG Honda squad successfully claimed the Teams title by 27 points with Files in sixth place in the drivers’ title chase.