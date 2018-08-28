A sad day for angling, tributes continue to pour in for legendary angler John Wilson

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson Archant

The angling community continues to pay tribute to the Norfolk fishing legend John Wilson who has died in Thailand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Wilson died in the early hours of Monday, November 13, he suffered a stroke on Sunday and, after an operation to clear a blood clot from his brain, died after he went into cardiac arrest.

Now, following the news of his death, amateur and professional anglers alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Wilson, who was once named the greatest angler of all time.

Matt Hayes, an angler and TV presenter tweeted: “So sad to hear about the passing of John Wilson. I met John and worked with him at Angling Shows over many years and came to like and respect him.

“He is undoubtedly one of angling’s greats and his influence will live on. Rest in Peace, John and thanks for the memories.”

Steve Wybourn said: “RIP John Wilson. I followed him on his fishing program Go Fishing for many years.

“He was one person who could make you get up at an ungodly hour and enjoy a day by the lake or river. I for one will miss his laugh.”

Mr Wilson inspired young and old to take up angling while presenting the long running TV series Go Fishing from 1986 into the early noughties. During the show he became known for his sense of humour, passion for the sport and catch phrases.

Keith Arthur tweeted: “A very sad day for angling. It’s difficult to imagine that there’s anyone fishing in Britain today who won’t have seen John fishing on TV somewhere and been inspired by his simple, humorous but deadly serious approach to our sport.”

Joe Crowley, broadcaster and Country File presenter said: “So sorry to hear this. Growing up in Norfolk, John Wilson was a childhood hero and inspired my love of fishing through his TV series. “Anyone could watch and enjoy Go Fishing because he had such a lovely, warm chuckle - you’ve never seen a man laugh more - it was infectious. A sad day.”

Mr Wilson moved from great Witchingham in Norfolk to Thailand in 2013 with his wife Jo but had planned to return to Norfolk earlier this year to be closer to his family.