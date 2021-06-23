News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Sport

Former Canaries support new walking football club in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:15 PM June 23, 2021   
Weston Walking Football fun session

The new Still on the Ball Walking Football Club will launch in Norwich this week - Credit: Chris Day

Two former Norwich City players have shown their support for a new walking football club for older people. 

Former Canaries goalkeeper Declan Rudd and midfielder Jeremy Goss are backing Age UK's new Still on the Ball Walking Football Club. 

Declan Rudd of Norwich during the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by

Former Norwich goalkeeper Declan Rudd

The charity's new club will have two teams in Norwich and Framlingham Earl with a fun indoor tournament kicking off the club on Thursday, June 24 at 11am. 

Taking place at The Arena, six teams are involved to showcase walking football as a fun, friendly and safe form of physical activity. 

Sam Apeh the neighbourhood and community support manager at Age UK Norwich, said: "Being active is good for physical and mental health whatever your age and it’s especially important as we get older.

Refugee football team in Norwich with Sam Apeh. Photo by www.ama-photography.co.uk

Sam Apeh running a refugee football club in Norwich - Credit: Archant

"It can improve confidence and wellbeing, help older people live independently for longer, and reduce isolation and loneliness.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s been a difficult time for older people in our community during the pandemic, and our walking football programme will be a great opportunity for them to feel active and socialise again in a safe and fun environment." 

Following this event, there will be one-hour weekly sessions at The Arena on Thursdays at 11am and at Framingham Earl Sports Centre on Saturdays at 9am.

Jeremy Goss celebrates his wonder goal Picture: Archant

Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss has supported Still on the Ball Walking Football Club - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
  2. 2 Langleys toy shop building for rent for £45,000 a year
  3. 3 Men ran over roofs to flee police after Norwich cannabis factory raid
  1. 4 'Someone will get hurt' - Frustration over pothole near Norwich surgery
  2. 5 'Unacceptable': Council hits out at soiled clothing left in public toilets
  3. 6 CCTV shows man who used stolen bank card at three Norwich stores
  4. 7 Why Norwich must stop Debenhams becoming city centre black hole
  5. 8 Norwich woman's new cookie company has 'gone crazy'
  6. 9 Man admits brandishing imitation rifle at pub near Norwich
  7. 10 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed

The sessions are open to anyone over the age of 50 regardless of ability or previous experience. It is also open to those living with dementia and complex health conditions.

Still on the Ball Walking Football Club is part of a wider Age UK walking football programme supported by The Football Association and Sport England to help older people in communities like Heartsease and Framingham Earl to keep active.

All groups and sessions will be Covid-secure and delivered in accordance with government guidelines.  

Anyone interested in joining one of the charity’s Still on the Ball teams should contact 01603 49633.

Alternatively, you can email enquiries@ageuknorwich.org.uk or book a place directly through the FA website www.faevents.thefa.com. 

Age UK is also looking for volunteers to support the new teams. Those interested should call 01603 496333 or visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/norwich/get-involved/volunteer/ and complete the online application form.  

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A driver has had to be sawn from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road. 

Norfolk Live

Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
One of the three large cranes towering over Norwich city at the moment, this one working in Duke Str

City centre street set to close at weekend

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Simon Ward, left, Dani Tagliaferro, centre, and Timoteo Malagoli, with their cactus shop, Simply Cac

Norfolk Live

Cactus shop selling £95 plants opens in Norwich phone box

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus