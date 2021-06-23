Former Canaries support new walking football club in Norwich

Published: 12:15 PM June 23, 2021

Two former Norwich City players have shown their support for a new walking football club for older people.

Former Canaries goalkeeper Declan Rudd and midfielder Jeremy Goss are backing Age UK's new Still on the Ball Walking Football Club.

The charity's new club will have two teams in Norwich and Framlingham Earl with a fun indoor tournament kicking off the club on Thursday, June 24 at 11am.

Taking place at The Arena, six teams are involved to showcase walking football as a fun, friendly and safe form of physical activity.

Sam Apeh the neighbourhood and community support manager at Age UK Norwich, said: "Being active is good for physical and mental health whatever your age and it’s especially important as we get older.

"It can improve confidence and wellbeing, help older people live independently for longer, and reduce isolation and loneliness.

"It’s been a difficult time for older people in our community during the pandemic, and our walking football programme will be a great opportunity for them to feel active and socialise again in a safe and fun environment."

Following this event, there will be one-hour weekly sessions at The Arena on Thursdays at 11am and at Framingham Earl Sports Centre on Saturdays at 9am.

The sessions are open to anyone over the age of 50 regardless of ability or previous experience. It is also open to those living with dementia and complex health conditions.

Still on the Ball Walking Football Club is part of a wider Age UK walking football programme supported by The Football Association and Sport England to help older people in communities like Heartsease and Framingham Earl to keep active.

All groups and sessions will be Covid-secure and delivered in accordance with government guidelines.

Anyone interested in joining one of the charity’s Still on the Ball teams should contact 01603 49633.

Alternatively, you can email enquiries@ageuknorwich.org.uk or book a place directly through the FA website www.faevents.thefa.com.

Age UK is also looking for volunteers to support the new teams. Those interested should call 01603 496333 or visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/norwich/get-involved/volunteer/ and complete the online application form.