Groat wins PGA event at Eaton after superb round of 66

Denver Golf Centre's Jason Groat has claimed a couple of victories in recent weeks Picture: TONY RUSHMER Archant

Jason Groat moved to the top of the Norfolk PGA Order of Merit standings after an impressive display at Eaton.

The Denver Golf Centre professional recorded a four under par round of 66 on a day when scoring was much lower than the previous year, despite a strong wind.

The course’s excellent greens meant good putting got its due reward and no less than six players went under par.

Rounds of 68 were recorded by Mark Spooner (Bawburgh), Chase Davis (Sprowston Manor) and Sam Cubitt (Dunston Hall) while Tom Clements (Eaton) and Will Farley (Rushmere) both came in with 69s.

Last year Groat’s team won the team competition on 128 and they shot the same score this time around but that was only good enough for third place.

Ross Hudson (Wensum Valley) sneaked in ahead of Clements’ team with a 16 under par 124.

The final of this year’s Match-play Knock-out is between defending champion Nic Cains (Swaffham) and Spooner and whatever the result their points will push them up the OOM table.

Team result: 124 Ross Hudson with Gary Haze, Ian Harvey and Peter Cole, 125 Tom Clements with Neil Harrison, Phil Sayers and Dermot Beetson, 128 Jason Groat with Nigel Wagg, Mark Powell and Cass Singleton.

PGA Norfolk Order of Merit (top 10 after seven events): Jason Groat (Denver) 32, Ryan Pudney (Mundesley) 23, Sam Cubitt (Dunston Hall) 19, Matthew Gardner (Barnham Broom) 18, Chase Davis (Sprowston Manor) 17, Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) 16½, Ross Hudson (Wensum Valley) 13, Nic Cains (Swaffham) 12½, James Weight (King’s Lynn) 10, Joe Lambert (Dunston Hall) 8½.

Meanwhile Groat and his wife Alison made it third time lucky with victory in the Marston’s Beer Autumn Classic.

The pair, who had previously finished second in the Spring Classic and tied-11 in the Summer Classic, both in 2017, tasted that winning feeling with a superb display over two days at Felixstowe Ferry and Woodbridge. They racked up 85 Stableford points over 36 holes to record a two-point triumph. Will Farley (Rushmere) and David Cockrell were second on countback from Ben Hutton (Sudbrook Moor) and Andrew Green.

The annual Royal Oak, Laxfield pro-am golf tournament is being held on Friday, October 26 at Halesworth Golf Club.

Teams for the tournament are organised in groups of four, with three amateurs playing alongside a professional.

“The Laxfield Royal Oak Pro-Am is a major tournament for the county - it’s only one of four a year,” said Terry Broome, Suffolk PGA secretary. “We are grateful for their support of this important event and to Halesworth Golf Club for hosting it.”

The entry fee is £150 for a team of three, along with a professional. That includes lunch and many prizes will be available.

Mike Downer, landlord of the Royal Oak, will be in attendance.

“It’s so nice to work with the community to sponsor this great day out,” he said. “We look forward to an enjoyable competition. We want to encourage players of all levels to get out and play.

Anyone wishing to participate in this competition should contact Broome at tmb.suffolkpga@gmail.com