No late heroics from Jack Yule in Europro Tour Championship

PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 November 2018

Jack Yule failed to make an impact in the Europro Tour Championship in Spain Picture: Leaderboard Photography

image copyright of leaderboardphotography. © 2013 no use without prior permission from leaderboardphotography 07979 334 732 ema

Jack Yule was unable to repair the damage after a poor start to his final Europro Tour event of the season.

The King’s Lynn professional finished tied 54th in the 59-man field at the Tour Championship in Spain after rounding off his campaign with a two-over-par round of 74.

Yule took his tally of birdies up to 10 for the tournament after recording three more on the final day, but in keeping with his earlier efforts there were too many dropped shots thrown into the mix.

The real damage was done on day two, when a round of 81 ended any hopes of a high finish at Desert Springs, and after an opening 73 he ended up on 12 over par.

Yule finished 52nd on the Order of Merit in his first season on the third tier tour, with £5,146 in prize money, well over half of which was earned in his first event, the Eagle Orchid Masters at Montrose, where he finished tied second.

He tried his luck at European Tour School earlier in the autumn but fell at the first hurdle after posting rounds of 80, 73 and 79 at the Players Club in Bristol.

