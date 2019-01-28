Search

CoNAC’s Iona Lake takes runner-up spot at South of England Cross Country Championships

28 January, 2019 - 14:50
Iona Lake came second at the South of England Cross Country Championships. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Iona Lake was runner up at the South of England Cross Country Championships held at Parliament Hill on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who came third in the National Cross Country Championships last year held at Parliament Hill, came second in 27:59, behind Wycombe Phoenix’s Pippa Woolven, who won the event in 26:53.

It followed up a commanding performance that saw her win the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford earlier this month.

MORE: Norfolk Cross Country Championships report

CoNAC team-mate Dani Nimmock secured a top 10 finish, as she claimed ninth spot in 29:06 whilst Mabel Beckett, also CoNAC, was 44th in 31:18.

Piers Arnold came home in 66th place in the men’s senior race to follow up his runner-up performance at the county championships whilst Stu Huntington was 132nd in 52:24. Sam Todd was 176th in 53:36.

Tonbridge AC’s Henry Pearce took first place in 45:53.

