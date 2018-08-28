Panks take Ramuz Trophy for Norfolk Broads Yacht Club

Action from the NSBA Inte rClub Championship Picture: Robin Myerscough Archant

The 2018 NSBA Inter Club Championship for the Ramuz Trophy was hosted by Norwich Frostbite Sailing Club and sailed in Norfolk One Designs, provided by club members, on the River Yare.

Many of the top dinghy sailors in the Broads area, representing 14 clubs, took part in the annual event.

Four back-to-back heats were sailed with the top six clubs sailing in the final. The weather was warm and sunny with just a light south westerly breeze for most of the day, ideal for spectators.

At times the falling tide became quite a challenge for the sailors. Due to the conditions, Officer of the Day Paul Tegerdine set a simple course with just a lower and top mark on the river to make it easier for the course to be shortened when necessary.

In heat one, Lady Yacht Club, represented by Chris Bunn and Sam McNamara, took a commanding lead and finished almost three minutes ahead of BASC’s helm and crew, Harry Shipley and George Curtis with Philip and Tamsin of GY&GSC third.

Racing in heat two was much closer with the lead changing many times. Chris and Will Pank representing Norfolk Broads YC crept up the bank to cross the line just 10 seconds ahead of Ian and Sharon Ayres from Rollesby Broad SC, and beaten into third place by just two seconds was the Norwich Frostbite team of Sam and Pat Woodcock.

In heat three, Lady Yacht Club had their second win, ahead of Toby Pearce crewed by Pippa Edwards representing Horning SC. Norfolk Punt Club’s John Atkinson with crew James Mason finished third. Heat four was won by the host club’s Sam and Pat Woodcock with Philip and Tamsin second for GY&GSC followed by Chris and Will Pank of NBYC.

In the final there was some close racing with Chris Pank pulling clear to finish well ahead of the GY&GSC crew followed by Norwich Frostbite sailors.

The Ramuz Trophy was presented to Chris and Will Pank by NSBA President Prof Richard Card, along with commemorative glasses for all finalists. Since the Ramuz Trophy was first presented in 1950, NBYC have now won it 11 times, along with RN&SYC and WOBYC, but NFSC hold the record with 13 wins.