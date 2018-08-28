Search

Harleston Magpies host successful youth hockey tournament

PUBLISHED: 10:40 13 November 2018

Young hockey players at Harleston fall silent on Remembrance Sunday Picture: CLUB

Harleston Magpies hosted Norfolk’s second U12 In2Hockey tournament of the season, with 19 teams from five clubs taking part.

Results: U12 girls’ gold tournament: winners - Harleston Magpies, runners-up - Norwich City Tigers; silver tournament: winners - Watton, joint runners-up - Dragons B and Magpies Red; U12 boys’ cup: Joint winners - Harleston Magpies and Norwich City Panthers; U12 boys’ plate: winners - Norwich City Sharks, runners-up - Watton.

All the teams stopped play at 11am to pay their respects as part of Remembrance Sunday.

Heather Brand, Harleston Magpies youth chair, commented: “Thanks go to all our club members and parents for making this a very successful event for all. Getting 19 teams of youngsters on the pitch and playing hockey was a great sight for everyone, showcasing the enthusiasm and strength of hockey across Norfolk.

“For some, this was their first experience of tournament hockey, and they loved every moment!”

