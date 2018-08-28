Men’s Hockey: Gray strikes to make it eight straight wins for Harleston Magpies

Harleston Magpies' Dave Gilbert hit the post in a 2-1 win for his team Picture: LEIGH SITCH Archant

A second half goal from James Gray earned Harleston Magpies a 2-1 win over Saffron Walden, with an eighth straight victory setting them up nicely for next week’s trip to second placed St Albans.

After missing a number of back post deflections, the closest coming inside the first minute when David Gilbert hit the post, Harleston took the lead when some impressive work from Ollie Whiteman saw the ball roll towards goal, with Dave Skinner making sure.

Gilbert then had an effort disallowed before a brief lapse of concentration allowed an unmarked forward to equalise.

Magpies had to be patient in the second half but finally their time came as Tom Ridley manoeuvred himself up the pitch and managed to find Gray, who reversed it low past the keeper.

Norwich City suffered a second successive defeat since finally opening their account for the campaign when they went down 3-1 at Chelmsford. Stuart Wardle got the consolation goal while Harry Paterson was man of the match.

Dereham recorded a stunning 7-0 win over visitors Spalding to maintain their promotion push in Premier B.

It was only 1-0 at the break, courtesy of CJ Edwards’ penalty corner strike, but the floodgates opened in the second half. Within a minute Toby Culling had made it 2-0 and further goals followed from Will Edwards, Matt Turner (2), Sebastian Hincliffe - his first for the team - and Andy Howarth.

Dereham will now be without coach Laurie Hill until Christmas at least as his long awaited knee operation is scheduled for this week.

Norwich City’s seconds at last had something to smile about in Division 1 as they beat Crostyx 3-2 to record their first win of the season. Jeremy Elliott got two of the goals while Harry Gill was also on target. Harleston Magpies seconds had a tough day, going down 4-0 at Sudbury.

There were goals galore as Pelicans hosted Norwich Dragons in Division 2N, with the West Norfolk side winning 6-3. Matt Jenkins, George Bowman and Rupert Snelling scored for the visitors.

Dereham II lost 6-1 at St Ives while lowly Norwich City III were hammered 9-0 by leaders Bury St Edmunds.

Division 5NE promotion chasers Broadland Exiles won 4-1 at Lowestoft Railway (Mark Varley 2, Rob Panter, Phil Dawson).