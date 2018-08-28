Women’s hockey: Harleston Magpies down to fifth in East Conference after losing to leaders

Harleston Magpies went into the winter break in fifth place in the East Conference after conceding two late goals to lose 3-1 at home to leaders Hampstead and Westminster on Saturday.

Having been top last month Magpies have now taken just one point from a possible nine, albeit from a tough run of fixtures.

The hosts started well and went ahead from an early short corner, Rose Winter getting the vital final touch. Magpies defended well and created some good chances but Hampstead were back on level terms before the break via a great deflection in the circle.

In the second half Magpies continued to have good spells but with two minutes to play Hampstead won a short corner and a cheeky deflection put them 2-1 up. Magpies then conceded a goal in the last play from another short corner to slip to a heartbreaking defeat. The season resumes on February 2.

Squad: Barber (capt), Brown (GK), Sitch, Greenacre, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Harrison, Rowe, Clymer, Findlay, Ridley, Lee-Smith, Bloom, Winter.

Dereham Ladies claimed a 10th straight win to go marching on at the top of Division One of the East League.

They saw off visitors Cambridge University II 4-0 to stay five points ahead of their closest rivals - and move 11 points clear of third place.

After being tested early on Dereham went ahead when a short corner was converted by captain Becca Gibbs.

The home side upped the tempo after the break and a second goal was put away by Gina Steggall after a rebound from a Lucy Soames shot. Ali Waters then converted a rebound in her last game before she heads off to a ski season in Canada and Gibbs put the game to bed with a reverse stick shot.

Elsewhere Lowestoft drew 1-1 at St Neots while Norwich Dragons slipped further off the promotion pace after suffering a second successive defeat, 3-0 at home to Cambridge City III.

Dragons played some good hockey at times, controlling the midfield in the first half through Liv Thomas, Tabba Tabbrett, Kiera Goymour and Mia Bartrum, but chances weren’t taken and the visitors went ahead just before the break before adding two more goals. Carmel Windsor-Waite was player of the match.

There was a derby in the top flight, with Norwich City welcoming Harleston Magpies II to Taverham, and it was the away side who came out on top 3-0. It was only their second win of the season and took them to within a point of City, who remain fifth from bottom but have teams bunching up behind them.

Magpies went ahead in the 18th minute when Georgie Cantrell unleashed a fierce drive from the top of the D that was diverted home by Anouska Stott. The visitors then took the game by the scruff of the neck before half-time as Stott bagged her second and Cantrell netted a deserved goal.

Norwich Dragons II maintained their promotion push in Division 2NE with a 3-0 victory at Christchurch.

Keeper Issi Mumbray made a couple of important saves early on but once the visitors had got into their stride they won comfortably, with Kate McKenna scoring twice and Jess Haw also on target.

Dragons’ thirds also won, beating Yarmouth 2-1 with Lucy Buxton opening the scoring and Hannah Ellis getting the winner 10 minutes from time.

Norwich City II lost 1-0 at Magpies III and North Norfolk thrashed struggling Felixstowe 9-0 at Cromer.

Young Poppy Beales scored four times as Pelicans won 6-0 at Spalding in Division 2NW. Ellie Burt and Laura Tea were also on the scoresheet while keeper Atlanta Stevenson excelled.

Broadland recorded another emphatic win to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier Division of the Empresa Norfolk League - but they are still only three points clear at the top.

While the leaders were cruising home 7-0 at Pelicans II tenacious pursuers Norwich City III were also winning handsomely away from home, beating Norwich Dragons IV 4-0.

Broadland gained the breakthrough their attacking play deserved when Natasha Blyth’s penalty strike rebounded to Hattie Hobart who set up Abi Dennison for the opener.

Helen Brockington scored a fine individual goal to make it 2-0 and Broadland increased their grip on the game after the break with a smart finish from Lydia Lawrence, followed soon after by a stunning strike from Brockington.

Star player Dennison then collected a rebound off the keeper’s pads for her second.

Amelia Anema, playing her first game at this level, controlled the midfield with Blyth, who picked out Helen Kelly who in turn put in Nikki Kent for their sixth goal and Blyth scored herself with a sublime finish to complete the scoring.

Norwich City III made it nine wins out of 10 with an impressive victory at The Den, courtesy of goals from Olivia Greenway (2), Jennifer Stanghan and Annabel Pounder.

Third placed Loddon beat Evergreens 3-0 to remain five points further back while Harleston Magpies IV won 4-0 at bottom side Dereham III and Lowestoft Railway came away from Norwich City IV with a 3-1 success. Sue Tomlinson got the Norwich goal.

Broadland II had the better of the early stages of their home match against UEA II, with Nikki Baker’s strike from open play being ruled out, but the students scored twice in the final 10 minutes to win 2-0.

There was some spectacular scoring in Division One, with leaders Diss winning 11-2 at Norwich Dragons VI and Reepham beating Beccles 10-2.

There was a competitive game at Langley School however as Carrow consolidated second position in the table with a 2-1 success over Norwich Dragons V, for whom Gemma Ballard was on target.

North Norfolk Ladies II maintained a remarkable unblemished record in Division Three when they won 12-0 at Watton II. The Cromer team have won all eight of their games, without so much as conceding a goal.