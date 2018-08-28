Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Harleston Magpies Ladies poised for final match before winter break

PUBLISHED: 08:53 23 November 2018

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies are at home to leaders Hampstead and Westminster on Saturday (1.30pm) in the East Conference.

This will be Magpies’ final league match before the winter break and the indoor season.

The visitors won the league last season but failed to negotiate the play-offs to secure a place in the Premier Division.

Magpies are currently third in the league, three points behind Hampstead and one point adrift of second placed Wimbledon. Sevenoaks and Cambridge City are breathing down their necks.

Last week Magpies drew 2-2 at Horsham in a tough match. After conceding a goal in the first minute Magpies equalised through Emma Lee-Smith and took the lead on 60 minutes thanks to Lauren Rowe but the hosts equalised with four minutes to go.

Injuries have been a feature in recent weeks but after this game there will be a chance for every player to recover.

Squad: Barber (capt), Brown, Sitch, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Rowe, Greenacre, Clymer, Findlay, Bloom, Harrison, Lee-Smith, Ridley, Winter.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Maybe some people aren’t happy I am here but no-one can take away what we did there’ - Paul Lambert proud of City legacy

Former Norwich City chief Paul Lambert knows the scale of the task to get Ipswich Town up the Championship table Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated RECAP: Norwich City’s AGM

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Championship clubs weigh up next move in TV rights stand off

Norwich City's derby trip to Ipswich was broadcast on Sky Sports red button service earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy