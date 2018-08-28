Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Harleston Magpies Ladies aiming to put disappointing display behind them at Horsham

PUBLISHED: 07:07 16 November 2018

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies will be looking to get back to winning ways in the East Conference on Saturday when they make the long trip to Horsham (2pm).

The Sussex side have returned to the National League this season after a brief absence and are currently seventh. Last week they had an excellent 2-2 draw at Cambridge City and before that they beat Southgate away 3-2.

After last week’s 3-1 home defeat against St Albans Magpies will have to raise their game considerably in order to get a result.

But it was their only disappointing performance of the season so far and they would certainly have settled for being second in the table in November at the start of the campaign. Hopefully lessons will have been learnt as with the right focus Magpies have the ability to go to testing places like Horsham and get a result.

Squad (from): Barber (capt), Brown, Sitch, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Rowe, Greenacre, Clymer, Findlay, Whiting, Bloom, Harrison, Seaman, Lee-Smith, Nunn.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

‘Bring back Hucks’ - fans would love to see legend in current Canaries fold

How would Darren Huckerby fit in the current Norwich City squad? Picture: Archant

Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Norwich City amid reported Galatasaray interest

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy