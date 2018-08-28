Harleston Magpies Ladies aiming to put disappointing display behind them at Horsham

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies will be looking to get back to winning ways in the East Conference on Saturday when they make the long trip to Horsham (2pm).

The Sussex side have returned to the National League this season after a brief absence and are currently seventh. Last week they had an excellent 2-2 draw at Cambridge City and before that they beat Southgate away 3-2.

After last week’s 3-1 home defeat against St Albans Magpies will have to raise their game considerably in order to get a result.

But it was their only disappointing performance of the season so far and they would certainly have settled for being second in the table in November at the start of the campaign. Hopefully lessons will have been learnt as with the right focus Magpies have the ability to go to testing places like Horsham and get a result.

Squad (from): Barber (capt), Brown, Sitch, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Rowe, Greenacre, Clymer, Findlay, Whiting, Bloom, Harrison, Seaman, Lee-Smith, Nunn.