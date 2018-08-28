Lauren Rowe scores all five goals as Harleston Magpies Ladies go top of East Conference

Lauren Rowe scored all the goals as Harleston Magpies Ladies recorded a superb 5-0 win over Ipswich to go top of the East Conference.

Magpies seized the initiative immediately and an accurate ball from Lizzie Clymer found Rowe who rounded the keeper and slotted home after 52 seconds.

Good work from Lara Taylor and Clymer then led to two short corners and both were injected with power and accuracy by Rose Winter and put away by Rowe, who completed a hat-trick in just eight minutes. Magpies continued to dominate and it was not long before Rowe’s scoring continued with another trademark drag-flick.

The second half was a much more even, with youngsters Charley Seaman and Georgie Cantrell, on her debut, catching the eye. The scoring was completed on the hour mark when a combination between Tor Findlay and Winter led to a cross to Rowe, who while on the ground, deflected into the goal.

With Meg Brown running in the New York Marathon Jade Daley was in goal for Magpies.

Dereham Ladies moved five points clear at the top of Division 1N of the East League after an excellent 3-1 win at Bedford II, who had started the day in second position.

In what was their toughest test of the season so far the visitors withstood some early pressure before taking the lead after a move involving Marie James and Hannah Palmer ended with Hayley Toleman slotting home.

Dereham made it 2-0 when Lucy Soame outpaced the opposition to win a short corner which captain Becca Gibbs stepped up to convert but Bedford were still very much in it and pulled one back before the break.

Dereham wrapped up the points after the break when Becca Taylor’s initial shot was stopped by the diving keeper but Toleman was on hand to slot away the loose ball.

It was also a day to remember for Norwich Dragons who moved up to third in impressive style by winning 7-0 at Lowestoft.

Seeking to work on a couple of areas of weakness over the last few weeks, the Dragons came out focused and ready to make a statement and duly maintained their momentum with a cracking win, scoring four goals in the first half and three more in the second. Player of the match Sarah Jenkins and Issy Wolfe both scored twice while Kiera Goymour, Olivia Thomas, Maddy Reynolds also hit the target.

Norwich City lost for the fourth time this season in the Premier Division, going down 4-1 at Cambridge City II, but the result did not reflect the match,

City fought and worked hard, put together some lovely passing and combinations and were unlucky to have only Irene Ramirez’s goal to show for it.

Harleston Magpies II dropped to third from bottom, a place below City, after losing 5-1 at home to Wapping.

It’s as you were at the top of Division 2NE, with the top two winning again.

Leaders Watton edged home 2-1 at Dereham II while Norwich Dragons II were also pushed all the way before seeing off visitors UEA 3-2 thanks to goals from Jess Bennett, Lucy Morton and Donna Vaughan.

North Norfolk moved up to third following a 3-2 win at promotion rivals Bury St Edmunds while Leigh-Ann Worrall scored twice in Norwich City II’s 2-0 win over Dragons’ third team.

Pelicans had another good day in Division 2NW, winning 4-0 at Newmarket with goals from Amber Scott, Laura Tea, Mia Moore and Holly Nash.

Empresa Norfolk League Premier Division leaders Broadland maintained their good form with a comfortable 3-0 win over Harleston Magpies IV.

They took the lead through Kelly Allen, who was in the right place at the right time to hammer home a well worked team goal.

Allen was set up by Helen Brockington for Broadland’s second goal and completed a hat-trick before the break, after good work by Dani Parke and captain Lydia Lawrence. Magpies had some decent opportunities during the game but keeper Sarah Craig was in good form.

With maximum points Broadland lead the way by three from Norwich City III, who came through a tough test to win again, 3-2 at UEA II.

The students took advantage of some sloppy defending to go one up but the visitors equalised soon after when Olivia Greenway got on the end of a drilled in cross. City then began to play some fluent hockey, culminating in a goal from Jenni Stangham.

UEA equalised early in the second half after catching City on the break but a quickly-taken long corner saw player of the match Marie Hood seal the victory.

The derby match between the fourth teams of Norwich City and Norwich Dragons was a hard-fought affair, with a late goal from Caroline Wolfe earning the Dragons a 1-0 victory

Broadland II went down 3-1 to Pelicans II at King’s Lynn. The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute through Tracy Brown but Broadland quickly got back on level terms when Holley Becker set up Nikki Kent to turned the ball in.

A back injury to Broadland’s goalkeeper Jen Crawford resulted in a change, with Natalie Brooks taking over, and she was beaten right at the end when Tracy Browne was on hand to convert a loose ball at a penalty corner.

In the other top flight games Loddon thrashed Dereham III 9-1 to stay third while Lowestoft Railway and Evergreens drew 1-1.

Diss went marching on at the top of Division One with an 8-0 win over Lowestoft Railway II while closest challengers Norwich City V won 4-2 at Lowestoft Ladies II thanks to goals Emily Leeming (2), Lucy McNarry and Maria Marsh.

In Division Three Thetford won 4-0 at UEA IV (Rebecca Ellen 2, Kathy Hammond, Isabel Cockayne).