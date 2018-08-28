Harleston Magpies Ladies set to take on Ipswich in exciting derby clash

Harleston Magpies Ladies will be bidding to maintain their promising start to the East Conference season on Saturday when they welcome Ipswich for an attractive derby match (1.30pm).

Magpies won 2-1 at Sevenoaks last week to make it 12 points from a possible 15 and draw level at the top with Cambridge City.

At the moment fancied teams Wimbledon, Hampstead and Sevenoaks are in third, fourth and fifth respectively and with Magpies and Cambridge both having just recorded notable wins the league might be a lot tighter than anybody could have anticipated.

Ipswich have returned to the National League this season and at the moment are finding the going quite tough. But based on the pre-season friendly between the two teams it is likely to be a very competitive match.

Last week Charlotte Seaman and Georgie Gardens both made their first team league debuts.

Probable squad: Barber (capt), Daly, Sitch, Winter, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Rowe, Cantrell, Clymer, Findlay, Winter, Harrison, Seaman, Nunn.